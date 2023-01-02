Effective: 2023-01-06 05:14:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-09 21:08:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Report any flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 515 PM EST. Target Area: Calhoun; Lexington; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Calhoun and Richland Counties. Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Calhoun, Lexington and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Saluda River At Chappells affecting Greenwood, Newberry and Saluda Counties. Enoree River At Whitmire affecting Newberry and Union Counties. Congaree River At Columbia affecting Lexington and Richland Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Congaree River At Carolina Eastman. * WHEN...Until late Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 115.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas of the Carolina Eastman Facility and at the Congaree National Park. At 119.0 feet, Extensive flooding occurs in the Congaree National Park. Some area farmland is flooded. Minor flooding occurs at the Carolina Eastman Facility. At 124.0 feet, Extensive flooding occurs at the Carolina Eastman Facility with some access roads flooded. Extensive farmland flooding occurs in the area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:02 AM EST Friday the stage was 121.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:02 AM EST Friday was 121.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 122.3 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 115.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

