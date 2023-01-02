ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Fire rips through three-story apartment building on New Hancock Street

By Bill O’Boyle
Times Leader
 3 days ago
Firefighters battle a blaze Monday morning on New Hancock Street in Wilkes-Barre. Several residents were displaced and the multi-unit building sustained heavy damage. Bill O’Boyle | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Firefighters battled a blaze Monday morning on New Hancock Street in Wilkes-Barre, where several residents were displaced from the three-story, multi-unit building that sustained heavy damage.

Firefighters and equipment responded from Wilkes-Barre City, Plains Township and Kingston. The building is at the corner of New Hancock and Hamilton streets.

Wilkes-Barre City Fire Chief Jay Delaney told our news-gathering partners at WBRE/WYOU-TV that, upon initial contact, firefighters were able to rescue five people and a dog before proceeding to rescue more individuals on the third floor of the multi-apartment residence.

In all, 11 people have been displaced; nine adults and two children. No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was called in to assist those displaced, according to WBRE/WYOU-TV.

It has not yet been determined what caused the fire.

Times Leader

Keystone Mission’s Transformation Center received grant

WILKES-BARRE — Keystone Mission Wednesday announced it received a $10,000 grant from The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation for its men’s Transformation Center on Parkview Circle. The funding will support the operations of the center that aims to address homelessness in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The center operates...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
