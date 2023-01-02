Fire rips through three-story apartment building on New Hancock Street

Firefighters battle a blaze Monday morning on New Hancock Street in Wilkes-Barre. Several residents were displaced and the multi-unit building sustained heavy damage. Bill O’Boyle | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Firefighters battled a blaze Monday morning on New Hancock Street in Wilkes-Barre, where several residents were displaced from the three-story, multi-unit building that sustained heavy damage.

Firefighters and equipment responded from Wilkes-Barre City, Plains Township and Kingston. The building is at the corner of New Hancock and Hamilton streets.

Wilkes-Barre City Fire Chief Jay Delaney told our news-gathering partners at WBRE/WYOU-TV that, upon initial contact, firefighters were able to rescue five people and a dog before proceeding to rescue more individuals on the third floor of the multi-apartment residence.

In all, 11 people have been displaced; nine adults and two children. No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was called in to assist those displaced, according to WBRE/WYOU-TV.

It has not yet been determined what caused the fire.