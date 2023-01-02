Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Producers Revealed for the First RAW of 2023
The following WWE Producers have been revealed for the first RAW of 2023, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW recap from last night’s show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. * The Bloodline promo was produced by WWE Hall of Famer &...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kenny Omega Forgives Will Ospreay, WWE Star Congratulates Omega
New IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega says he has forgiven Will Ospreay. As noted, Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Omega defeat Ospreay in a bloody bout to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. You can click here for photos and clips from the match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
MLW Reportedly Working on “Underground” Revival
MLW is reportedly bringing back the MLW Underground series. A new report from Fightful Select notes that MLW is in the process of developing a revival of their MLW Underground series. The concept will be a limited series. MLW Underground originally premiered almost 20 years ago, airing pre-taped matches on...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Results 1/3/2023
– The first WWE NXT of 2023 opens up with a video package looking back at 2022. We’re now live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They hype the show and we go right to the ring for the opener.
Comments / 0