'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes' Net Worth in 2023
Luke Grimes' net worth has been steadily climbing as he builds his resume. He has appeared in a number of projects you’ve probably been obsessed with, from the 50 Shades franchise to a short stint on True Blood. Now that he’s added Yellowstone to that list, he’s found a brand-new fanbase!
‘Yellowstone’: Wes Bentley Says Jamie ‘Might’ Have Enough Hatred to Want Beth Dead
Could a Dutton have a Dutton killed in the second half of Yellowstone Season 5?. The first part ended with Jamie (Wes Bentley) calling for a vote to impeach John (Kevin Costner), and when Beth (Kelly Reilly) confronted him, he dropped the train station bombshell on her. And now knowing that she’ll plan to have him killed — Beth does bring up dropping off Jamie at the train station to John — Jamie is now planning to do the same.
‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Star Takes Us Inside James & Helen’s Season 3 Wedding
Get them to the church on time! The wedding of Yorkshire Dales veterinarian James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) and farmer’s daughter Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) opens Season 3 of the delightfully poignant PBS drama All Creatures Great and Small, adapted from the popular books and now set in 1939. Before the “I dos,” though, there are cows to test for tuberculosis, nerves to overcome and a wedding ring to locate. “I was reading the script and smiling cheek to cheek,” Ralph says. “It was touching, romantic. There was drama, but it was also very funny.”
‘Saturday Night Live’: Aubrey Plaza & Michael B. Jordan Tapped as First 2023 Hosts
It’s a new year, which means new episodes of Saturday Night Live and NBC is unveiling quite the guest host and guest musician lineup for its January 21 and 28 episodes. Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan have been recruited to lead the first two installments of 2023. For...
