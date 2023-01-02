ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

1440 WROK

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sign of the times: ‘Help wanted’

WAUKESHA — It was a little more than six months ago that Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha reopened. This week, the popular Waukesha barbecue joint announced another change in operations. According to a post on its Facebook page, “Due to consistent staffing problems, Pat’s Waukesha will ONLY be available for catering orders until further notice.”
WAUKESHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season

It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
WISCONSIN STATE
On Milwaukee

The future is female: TV/radio personality Amy Taylor

OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. These days, Amy Taylor regularly appears on "The Morning Blend" and fills in as an anchor and reporter for AM620 WTMJ. But her career began as an anchor of an afternoon news radio station in Waukegan, Ill. Taylor later moved to television in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at KCRG-TV and covered "everything from turkey production to Mississippi River flooding."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere.  Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WISN

Power restored in West Allis, multiple schools were affected

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Power has been restored in West Allis after an outage Wednesday morning. Several schools were affected by the outage, including Hale, Irving, Madison, FLW and part of Lane. We Energies told WISN 12 News that power outages were because of an equipment issue and their...
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

Much of Milwaukee's 'tent city' cleaned up

MILWAUKEE — A massive clean-up has taken downtown Milwaukee's MacArthur Square from a 40-tent homeless encampment to practically empty. "Since Dec. 1, over 95% of the people who were residing in tents in MacArthur Square have actually been placed in more permanent, temporary warming rooms," Street Angels Co-Executive Director Shelly Sarasin told 12 News on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, was drunk, on meth: complaint

MILWAUKEE - Juan Felix-Avendano, 21, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a Menomonee Falls family to church on New Year's Day, according to prosecutors. Felix-Avendano is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges for the crash...
MILWAUKEE, WI

