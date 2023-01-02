Read full article on original website
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
WISN
'I have to skip on three-egg omelets, obviously': Egg price sticker shock
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The cost of eggs has grocery shoppers scrambling. Or, maybe scrambling less. "I have to skip on three-egg omelets, obviously. But yeah, they're pretty expensive. A lot more than I was used to," grocery shopper, John Berens, said. WISN 12 News checked the prices of eggs...
Furniture Today
Fourth-generation Wisconsin retailer wrapping things up after 12 decades
WATERFORD, Wis. — In 120 years in business, Roesing Furniture carved out its own niche as an old-school family retailer. That run is coming to an end this year, as Bob Roesing, fourth generation owner, is retiring. “We’ve run it as a nice family-run store. Service when we need...
wtmj.com
Nationwide ghost tour showcases chilling underbelly of Milwaukee landmarks
MILWAUKEE — Do you gravitate toward thrills, chills and horror for entertainment? Would you consider yourself an adventurous spirit? If you answered yes, you’re in luck! U.S. Ghost Adventures is bringing its haunting ghost tours to Milwaukee as one of 12 new destinations established in 2023. As announced...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fantasy Flowers owner retiring after running business for nearly 40 years
THIENSVILLE — Forty years after opening a business with less than $800 to her name, the owner of one of Thiensville's most beloved stores said that all good things must come to an end. Fantasy Flowers owner Nancy Witte-Dycus said that it is time to turn in the keys...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sign of the times: ‘Help wanted’
WAUKESHA — It was a little more than six months ago that Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha reopened. This week, the popular Waukesha barbecue joint announced another change in operations. According to a post on its Facebook page, “Due to consistent staffing problems, Pat’s Waukesha will ONLY be available for catering orders until further notice.”
spectrumnews1.com
Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season
It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
CBS 58
Pick 'n Save donates $37,000 worth of food to Feeding America after truck mishap
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday morning was busy at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, for a very good reason. An unexpected event led to a major donation that will help our communities. "It's normal that Pick 'n Save donates food to us, but it's not normal how it came to us,"...
This Wisconsin County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
WI lawmakers eye red light cams, steeper fines for repeat reckless drivers
Newly sworn-in Republican Representative Bob Donovan says he has one major concern with both bills. “They don’t give a damn about tickets," he said. "They laugh at tickets. They tear them up."
31-hour freeway closure on I-41 Jan. 6-8
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a statement they are planning to close I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street from 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 until 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
CBS 58
Federal report: Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary at fault for death of 2 tiger cubs
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bend was found to be at fault for the deaths of two tiger cubs. This, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA says, an inspection took place last month, just a...
WISN
Thieves stole their Kias multiple times, now their insurance companies are dropping them
MILWAUKEE — Two families tell WISN 12 News their Kias were stolen multiple times and now their insurance companies are dropping them. Kerry and Michael Lawrence said within months of signing a three-year lease with Kia, their car was stolen from their driveway in August 2021. After getting the...
On Milwaukee
The future is female: TV/radio personality Amy Taylor
OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. These days, Amy Taylor regularly appears on "The Morning Blend" and fills in as an anchor and reporter for AM620 WTMJ. But her career began as an anchor of an afternoon news radio station in Waukegan, Ill. Taylor later moved to television in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at KCRG-TV and covered "everything from turkey production to Mississippi River flooding."
Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere. Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
WISN
Power restored in West Allis, multiple schools were affected
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Power has been restored in West Allis after an outage Wednesday morning. Several schools were affected by the outage, including Hale, Irving, Madison, FLW and part of Lane. We Energies told WISN 12 News that power outages were because of an equipment issue and their...
WISN
Much of Milwaukee's 'tent city' cleaned up
MILWAUKEE — A massive clean-up has taken downtown Milwaukee's MacArthur Square from a 40-tent homeless encampment to practically empty. "Since Dec. 1, over 95% of the people who were residing in tents in MacArthur Square have actually been placed in more permanent, temporary warming rooms," Street Angels Co-Executive Director Shelly Sarasin told 12 News on Monday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, was drunk, on meth: complaint
MILWAUKEE - Juan Felix-Avendano, 21, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a Menomonee Falls family to church on New Year's Day, according to prosecutors. Felix-Avendano is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges for the crash...
Crews removing waste from Menomonee Falls quarry to new landfill
Crews have started removing waste from the old Orchard Ridge landfill in Menomonee Falls to a landfill with modern environmental protections.
Sheboygan to host international powerboat racing event in August
The City of Sheboygan was selected as the host city of an inaugural powerboat race event for Aug. 11-13, 2023.
