GEORGE WEST, Texas — A minivan trying to overtake a vehicle in a no-passing zone on a Texas highway crashed head-on into an SUV, which was then rear-ended by another vehicle, authorities said. Six people died and five others were injured. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Friday near George West, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Corpus Christi,...
DUVAL COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a multiple vehicle accident that left six people dead and several others injured two hours east of Laredo. KGNS has learned that one of the victims injured in the accident was a Webb County Constable from the Precinct Two Office, Roger Benavides.
GEORGE WEST, Texas (AP) — A minivan trying to overtake a vehicle in a no-passing zone on a Texas highway crashed head-on into an SUV, which was then rear-ended by another vehicle, authorities said. Six people died and five others were injured. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Friday...
Highway 358 south near Bates Rd. closed after crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened. Highway 358 southbound near Bates Rd. is closed due to a crash, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. All drivers are being diverted to exit at Bates. Rd. No other information is known at this time. Stay with...
CCPD vehicle involved in accident on Kostoryz Road and Sacky Drive
Kostoryz Road has been reopened, following the accident. All those involved suffered minor injuries.
Emergency crews fighting reignited fire in Bishop
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that broke out in Bishop Tuesday night has reignited, officials said. Nueces County ESD #3 is on scene fighting flames on FM 70 near Highway 77, officials said. The fire began near an agricultural barn in Bishop. No other information is known at...
Two men rearrested for the murder of Jasmine Ozuna almost three years later
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Progress has been made in the long battle for justice for the family of Jasmine Ozuna, a 21-year-old woman who was shot to death in 2019. Ozuna was brutally gunned down outside Moody High School while sitting in a car. She was in the passenger seat while driving near the school when she was shot -- later dying at the hospital.
Texas man faces life in prison after deadly crime spree, authorities say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Corpus Christi man is facing life in prison after a deadly crime spree, which included a bank robbery, authorities announced. Anthony Dwayne Carrington, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the […]
Young Girl Struck by Unknown Gunfire, Dies, Family Holds Vigil
Police in Corpus Christi, Texas, are looking into a shooting on New Year’s Day that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl on the city’s south side. When police arrived on the scene after receiving a gunshot complaint, the victim’s family members had already taken her to a nearby hospital.
Drivers can expect detours as work on the new Harbor Bridge Project continues
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction over the next few nights for the new Harbor Bridge Project will close the loop ramp connecting U.S. Highway 181 to southbound Crosstown Expressway. Construction is scheduled for 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Thursday and continuing through Saturday. While the ramp is closed, officials told 3NEWS...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Mexican news outlet said seven people lost their lives after an accident takes place in Duval County. According to El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo on the night of Friday, December 30, 2022, several vehicles were involved in an accident between Freer and George West.
New Year's Eve stray bullet damages woman's car
Susan Foster was startled by a loud noise on New Year's Eve. It wasn't until the next day she pieced together what happen.
Corpus Christi business owner voices concerns after couple seen trapping birds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local bird store owner has a lot of questions after a couple allegedly pulled into his business parking lot and started catching and caging dozens of wild pigeons. Its not the only place or time this incident has taken place. This has been reportedly...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 11-year-old girl died shortly after midnight on New Year's Day after she was hit by gunfire, officials say. Officers were called to the 6600 Block of Everhart Road at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived to the Allure Apartments,...
Texas Girl Dies After Morons Shoot Guns to Ring in the New Year
For the love of God people, STOP CELEBRATING WITH GUNFIRE!. Another senseless death all because people think it's a good idea to 'celebrate' by shooting guns. If you decide to fire a gun into the air people, that bullet HAS TO go somewhere. I truly think people are dumb enough to believe these bullets are going to space. No moron, they're going to come back down and hopefully not kill someone.
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
Brother of young New Year's shooting victim: 'She was only 11, I am 15. I wish I was outside'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When the clock strikes midnight to usher in New Year's Day, it is supposed to be a time of new beginnings. However, for the Silva family, it was the last moment they shared with Amethyst Sistine Silva, also known as "Ame." Early Monday morning, the...
Christmas Eve oil spill spreads to parts of North Beach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some of the oil that leaked from Flint Hills Resources' facility has been found in other areas of Corpus Christi Bay, said Flint Hills Public Affairs Director Jake Reint. "We have had reports of sporadic material impacting various areas in the bay," he said. "Including...
Girl dies after being thrown from airboat near Rockport, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A juvenile girl died on Dec. 27 on San Jose Island in an airboat accident, San Patricio County Game Warden Public Information Officer Lerrin Johnson confirmed to 3NEWS. Johnson said Texas Game Wardens responded to St. Charles Bay boat ramp in the afternoon hours of...
New attorney appointed for the Tejeda murder trial
Sam Fugate of Kingsville is now representing Joseph Tejeda as his attorney, replacing Eric and Jared Perkins.
