ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Oak County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Six people killed in crash Friday in George West

GEORGE WEST, Texas — A minivan trying to overtake a vehicle in a no-passing zone on a Texas highway crashed head-on into an SUV, which was then rear-ended by another vehicle, authorities said. Six people died and five others were injured. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Friday near George West, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Corpus Christi,...
GEORGE WEST, TX
kgns.tv

DPS investigating accident that left six dead in Duval County

DUVAL COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a multiple vehicle accident that left six people dead and several others injured two hours east of Laredo. KGNS has learned that one of the victims injured in the accident was a Webb County Constable from the Precinct Two Office, Roger Benavides.
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

6 die in 3-vehicle crash on Texas highway, authorities say

GEORGE WEST, Texas (AP) — A minivan trying to overtake a vehicle in a no-passing zone on a Texas highway crashed head-on into an SUV, which was then rear-ended by another vehicle, authorities said. Six people died and five others were injured. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Friday...
GEORGE WEST, TX
KIII 3News

Emergency crews fighting reignited fire in Bishop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that broke out in Bishop Tuesday night has reignited, officials said. Nueces County ESD #3 is on scene fighting flames on FM 70 near Highway 77, officials said. The fire began near an agricultural barn in Bishop. No other information is known at...
BISHOP, TX
texasbreaking.com

Young Girl Struck by Unknown Gunfire, Dies, Family Holds Vigil

Police in Corpus Christi, Texas, are looking into a shooting on New Year’s Day that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl on the city’s south side. When police arrived on the scene after receiving a gunshot complaint, the victim’s family members had already taken her to a nearby hospital.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
kgns.tv

Six reported dead in Duval County car accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Mexican news outlet said seven people lost their lives after an accident takes place in Duval County. According to El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo on the night of Friday, December 30, 2022, several vehicles were involved in an accident between Freer and George West.
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
92.9 NIN

Texas Girl Dies After Morons Shoot Guns to Ring in the New Year

For the love of God people, STOP CELEBRATING WITH GUNFIRE!. Another senseless death all because people think it's a good idea to 'celebrate' by shooting guns. If you decide to fire a gun into the air people, that bullet HAS TO go somewhere. I truly think people are dumb enough to believe these bullets are going to space. No moron, they're going to come back down and hopefully not kill someone.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy