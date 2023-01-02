ANSONIA — The Ansonia Fire Department would like to take this opportunity to thank the membership for your commitment and dedication this past year. Over these last 12 months the Department responded to 818 emergency calls – that is the most we’ve ever responded to in one year. Furthermore, we recognize that our call volumes continue to increase and appreciate that our 100% volunteer department still finds the time to respond at all hours of the day; still dedicate hours of your time to training; and still find time to help out with stand-by duties and community events.

ANSONIA, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO