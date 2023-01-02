Ohio State senior forward Kamil Sadlocha has returned to the Buckeyes, a team spokesperson confirmed to The State News just days before Michigan State and Ohio State square off in Columbus. Sadlocha has been away from the team for over a month after Michigan State senior forward Jagger Joshua announced publicly that an Ohio State player had directed racial slurs toward him in a Nov. 11 game at Munn Ice Arena. A referee overheard the slurs and assessed a 10-minute game misconduct to Sadlocha in the second period. Joshua took to social media 10 days later when a Big Ten...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO