Columbus, OH

247Sports

Early BH: Kicking tires on Kingston | Internal combustion

** Kicking tires on Kingston ... It was widely reported Ohio State welcomed in Washington State offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston for a visit this week. Our Bill Kurelic told you about Ohio State offering Kingston three weeks ago. The Buckeyes have been active in the transfer portal looking for help...
PULLMAN, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play

Kirby Smart made an unbelievable coaching decision on a special teams play during Georgia’s win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but it turns out it may not have been needed. Ohio State was leading 38-27 and had a 4th-and-1 at their 34 with just under nine minutes left to play. Buckeyes... The post Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

5-star TJ Capers announcing decision on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - 2024 five-star edge TJ Capers of Miami, Fla., Columbus is set to make his college decision this weekend and Louisville is very much in the mix. Cardinal Authority has confirmed with Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports Director of Recruiting, that Capers will announce his decision via a live stream that will air during the NBC broadcast of the All-American Bowl on Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
The State News, Michigan State University

Ohio State's Kamil Sadlocha makes return to team after directing racial slurs at MSU's Jagger Joshua

Ohio State senior forward Kamil Sadlocha has returned to the Buckeyes, a team spokesperson confirmed to The State News just days before Michigan State and Ohio State square off in Columbus. Sadlocha has been away from the team for over a month after Michigan State senior forward Jagger Joshua announced publicly that an Ohio State player had directed racial slurs toward him in a Nov. 11 game at Munn Ice Arena. A referee overheard the slurs and assessed a 10-minute game misconduct to Sadlocha in the second period. Joshua took to social media 10 days later when a Big Ten...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Maple Street Biscuit Co. opens first Ohio restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A breakfast and brunch spot known for its biscuits and gravy is opening its first Ohio location this week. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is now welcoming guests to its new location at Polaris Fashion Place, located at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. The restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration from 7 a.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Tyler and Alexandra Corsetti

Aug. 7, 2022 | By the time Tyler Cordell, an only child, was born, her mother had already been planning her wedding for two years. So when she married Alexandra Bassetti 30-some years later––and the pair combined their last names to become the Corsettis––Tyler’s mom made sure it was a day they’d never forget.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station

Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

