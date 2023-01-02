Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!Ty D.Columbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Early BH: Kicking tires on Kingston | Internal combustion
** Kicking tires on Kingston ... It was widely reported Ohio State welcomed in Washington State offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston for a visit this week. Our Bill Kurelic told you about Ohio State offering Kingston three weeks ago. The Buckeyes have been active in the transfer portal looking for help...
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud cemented his Buckeye legacy in Peach Bowl: 'I just tried to leave it all on the line'
C.J. Stroud came into Saturday’s Peach Bowl game with a chance to rewrite his legacy in what was likely to be his last or second-to-last game at Ohio State. With a win, he would do something that not many Buckeye quarterbacks have done: play for a national championship. The...
Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play
Kirby Smart made an unbelievable coaching decision on a special teams play during Georgia’s win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but it turns out it may not have been needed. Ohio State was leading 38-27 and had a 4th-and-1 at their 34 with just under nine minutes left to play. Buckeyes... The post Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BREAKING: Transfer portal safety Ja’Had Carter commits to Ohio State
The Buckeyes have dipped back into the transfer portal to land their latest commitment and it's a big one. Safety Ja Had'Carter who had previously played and starred for the Syracuse Orange, has announced he has decided to transfer to Ohio State. This is a big addition for the Buckeyes....
5-star TJ Capers announcing decision on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO - 2024 five-star edge TJ Capers of Miami, Fla., Columbus is set to make his college decision this weekend and Louisville is very much in the mix. Cardinal Authority has confirmed with Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports Director of Recruiting, that Capers will announce his decision via a live stream that will air during the NBC broadcast of the All-American Bowl on Saturday.
Ohio State's second late-game defeat must become a learning tool, not a reoccurring theme
Following No. 24 Ohio State’s 71-69 loss to No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night, Boilermaker head coach Matt Painter didn’t hold any punches. “We’re fortunate. We’re very fortunate,” he said. “We’re not better than Ohio State. In this game, we’re one possession better.”
Ohio State's Kamil Sadlocha makes return to team after directing racial slurs at MSU's Jagger Joshua
Ohio State senior forward Kamil Sadlocha has returned to the Buckeyes, a team spokesperson confirmed to The State News just days before Michigan State and Ohio State square off in Columbus. Sadlocha has been away from the team for over a month after Michigan State senior forward Jagger Joshua announced publicly that an Ohio State player had directed racial slurs toward him in a Nov. 11 game at Munn Ice Arena. A referee overheard the slurs and assessed a 10-minute game misconduct to Sadlocha in the second period. Joshua took to social media 10 days later when a Big Ten...
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
BM5: McCord or Brown? | RB outlook for 2023 | Harbaugh's perfect out?
It is going to be the story of the offseason for Ohio State, so let's get the party started now. Who will be the Buckeyes' starting quarterback in 2023? Third-year signal caller Kyle McCord or second-year QB Devin Brown? JBook joins Dave Biddle on today's show to discuss that, plus:
How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Basketball Against No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Purdue basketball has a chance to respond to its first loss of the 2022-23 season when it goes on the road against No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday night at the Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The No. 1-ranked Boilermakers started the new year with...
No. 1 Purdue edges No. 24 Ohio State on Loyer's late-game three-pointer
Fresh off its first loss of the season, No. 1 Purdue won a thriller at No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday night. Zach Edey and Braden Smith paced the Boilermakers with 16 points each in an 81-79 win. Purdue improves to 14-1 overall, matching the best 15-game in program history.
Maple Street Biscuit Co. opens first Ohio restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A breakfast and brunch spot known for its biscuits and gravy is opening its first Ohio location this week. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is now welcoming guests to its new location at Polaris Fashion Place, located at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. The restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration from 7 a.m. […]
More than $9 billion in infrastructure funds coming to Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio could see $9.9 billion dollars in federal infrastructure funding to help repair and replace roads, bridges and more under President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. In Ohio, there are 1,377 bridges and over 4,925 miles of highway that are in...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Tyler and Alexandra Corsetti
Aug. 7, 2022 | By the time Tyler Cordell, an only child, was born, her mother had already been planning her wedding for two years. So when she married Alexandra Bassetti 30-some years later––and the pair combined their last names to become the Corsettis––Tyler’s mom made sure it was a day they’d never forget.
NBC4 Columbus
Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station
Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Native Hal Williams Made a Hollywood Bet That’s Still Paying Off
One Wednesday evening in 1968, Hal Williams walked out the door of his Brentnell Avenue home with two pistols and a tub of Kentucky Fried Chicken, got into his Pontiac Bonneville and left Columbus in the rearview mirror, heading west until he reached California, his sights set on Hollywood. “I...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
cwcolumbus.com
As Honda celebrates 40 years building cars here, another major Ohio project looms
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Marysville officials encourage their counterparts in Licking County to lean into the arrival of Intel and take the opportunity to “create the community you want to be.” That comes as Honda celebrated the latest model of the Marysville-built Accord and marked 40 years of carmaking in Union County.
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in December
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.25 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $1.45 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
247Sports
69K+
Followers
415K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0