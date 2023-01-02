ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Snyder's sale talks may force Rivera's retention

By Rick Snider
106.7 The Fan
106.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWb57_0k10i90y00

Unless owner Dan Snyder quickly sells the Washington Commanders, don't look for massive coaching changes.

January is go time for the best coaches. Like, hours after season's end on Sunday. You don't think Sean Payton is already on several teams' list of top candidates? Indeed, a half dozen or more teams will flip staffs to leave no frontrunning prospects come spring when the Commanders' sale is more likely.

Remember March 1993 – the day the music died in Washington when Joe Gibbs retired as the Redskins coach? The team was forced to elevate defensive coordinator Richie Petitbon, who lasted one season before he was gone. The team had no other choices but to keep the current staff, which was certainly Gibbs' intent when resigning two months after the season.

Snyder's June 1999 purchase also was too late to hire his preferred head coach – Pittsburgh defensive coordinator Jim Haslett. Teams can block assistants from moving after June and the Steelers weren't doing Snyder any favors. Snyder would have fired Norv Turner after the season, but it was the best team of the owner's tenure so it took until late December 2000 to terminate Turner.

And what about Feb. 10, 2008 when signing Jim Zorn? Gibbs left for the second time two days after losing in the playoffs, but Snyder was caught unaware of the coach's obvious intent. Snyder and general manager Vinny Cerrato supposedly looked at "50 candidates" before being turned down by two top choices. Snyder was forced to promote Zorn, who was never previously a head coach and lasted two miserable seasons.

Translation – Commanders coach Ron Rivera is going nowhere. Oh, offensive coordinator Scott Turner and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and assistants are iffy to stay, but Snyder shouldn't dismiss an entire staff pending a sale that is anything but certain.

Indeed, Snyder's leverage in forcing staff changes is weak given his own tenuous future. He could order Rivera to fire assistants, but maybe Rivera says no to force his own departure. Snyder would cave in any stare-down situation.

Rivera has done many positive things for this franchise, but the bottom line is the Commanders have collapsed late each of the last two years to miss the playoffs and likely have three straight seven-win seasons under him. Rivera has lost the fan base and there isn't any cushion to lose. Staying another year will just be a dead-man's walk just like Turner and Zorn's final seasons.

Yet, there appears no other path. The franchise's rut of the past 30 years seems destined to continue for one more.

Rick Snider has covered Washington sports since 1978. Follow him on Twitter: @Snide_Remarks .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Rumor Wrangle: K.J. Osborn The Analyst, Harbaugh’s NFL Interest, & The Hybrid Approach

Vikings rumors aren’t as abundant as they will be in a few weeks, but there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the purple and gold. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we’ve got some chatter about K.J. Osborn, Jim Harbaugh, and the Week 18 plan for the starters.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Slated to Begin HC Interviews Next Week

The Denver Broncos will move swiftly in its attempt to nail down Nathaniel Hackett's full-time successor. Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos are expected to kick off interviews with head-coaching candidates in the next week (Jan. 9-Jan. 16), immediately following Sunday's regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. So begins...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement

The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game

The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the field against one another again this... The post NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation

The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
Athlon Sports

Football Fans Want ESPN Employee Fired This Week

The response to the tragic events of Monday Night Football, which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and receive CPR on the field, has largely been uplifting. Fans and players from around the NFL have sent prayers and well-wishes to both Hamlin and his teammates. Meanwhile, ...
fox56news.com

Jets OC Says Wilson Would’ve Benefitted From Sitting Early in Career

His comments come a day after coach Robert Saleh said New York would maximize the quarterback’s ability “through hell or high water.”. In a surprising admission on Thursday, Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said that Zach Wilson might have benefited from not starting early in his career and learning from a veteran.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement

The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
106.7 The Fan

106.7 The Fan

Washington, DC
907
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from DC, including the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/thefandc

Comments / 0

Community Policy