Tampa Bay Buccaneers player helps four in helicopter rescue

TAMPA, Fla. — Hunter Hupp, his parents and their pilot were trapped inside a helicopter as the chopper took on water.

"My dad was able to get the door open. Helicopters fill up very fast, for those who don't know. They are not watertight, at least the one we were on. And when the door opened it filled up even faster," said Hupp.

He says it only took 10 to 15 seconds for the cabin to fill up with water.

"It's like those movies where water slowly fills the room, and you take your last breath of air in the inner bubble, and you know that was the last breath you were going to take until you got to the surface. I really thought I was going to die in that helicopter," said Hupp.

They struggled as Hunter made one last attempt to free himself. Amazingly, they all got out safely. And to their surprise, help shows up just in time from someone they never expected.

"We were floating for probably 12 seconds in shock and some jet skis came by. Three guys. And I think they just thought we were crazy swimmers in this water. We were waving and screaming, and they came over," said Hupp.

Those three guys turned out to be Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert and his two brothers.

"I was expecting the worst-case scenario once I realized it was a helicopter," said Gabbert.

Blaine and his brothers were able to get them on their jet skis. Tampa police, firefighters, the Coast Guard and Marine Patrol all responded. Blaine says they're the real heroes, not him and his brothers.

"I was doing the right thing. You guys would do the exact same thing that I did. I just happened to be in that situation. Thankfully it all turned out positive," said Gabbert.

Hunter's parents got him the helicopter ride as a Christmas gift. Even though the end wasn't ideal, he says they're able to joke about it now.

"My mom joked about meeting Tom Brady, the famous quarterback, and I think she did pretty well. She got to wrap her arms around the next in line," said Hupp.

Hunter says his father is afraid of heights, so it took a lot to get him on the chopper. He thinks that's his first and last ride.