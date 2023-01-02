Scottish firefighter describes ‘complex’ hotel fire which killed three in Perth

Three people and a dog have died in a hotel fire in Perth , Scotland, in the early hours of Monday, 2 January.

Jason Sharp, area commander for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, described the incident as a very “complex” one.

“Our firefighters worked extremely hard in a very complex and challenging environment to prevent the further spread of fire,” he said.

More than 60 firefighters responded to the fire at the New County Hotel, which broke out at around 5am.

Eleven people were treated at the scene but did not need hospital treatment.

