Jeremy Renner accident: Marvel star’s family reveal that he remains in ‘intensive care unit’ following surgery

By Gustaf Kilander,Graeme Massie and Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Actor Jeremy Renner has undergone two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after suffering serious injuries in a snowploughing accident.

The Hurt Locker star is reportedly “conscious, stable and speaking” and underwent the surgeries as part of his “long road to recovery”, according to Extra.

Renner has been listed as being in critical but stable condition following the snowplough accident in Nevada over the weekend.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” Renner’s family said in a statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

New details are emerging with TMZ reporting that Renner was ploughing the road around a quarter mile from his Nevada home to get his family out after a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve.

The plough, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs, despite a large array of safety features, leading to major blood loss, a neighbour said according to the outlet.

Another neighbour, a doctor, put a tourniquet on Mr Renner’s legs until the arrival of paramedics. Police arrived at the scene around 8pm on Sunday night, impounding the Snowcat, which the actor has shown himself using on social media.

Frank58
5d ago

ok.. how do you accidentally have your kegs run over by a snowcat??? your in a cabin, as you are plowing. and if you were outside the cabin and got run over then you DID NOT FOLLOW SAFETY PRECAUTIONS. Your not indestructible like your movie character

