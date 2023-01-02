ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate activists spray paint Italian senate building orange using fire extinguishers

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

Climate activists used fire extinguishers to spray paint the Italian senate building orange to protest government “inaction.”

This video shows the protesters from the group “Ultima Generazione,” meaning “last generation,” targeting the Palazzo Madama.

According to their press release, the activists were driven by “desperation” brought on by an “eco-climatic collapse.”

They cited the “Città Clima 2022” report, released on 29 December by Italian environmental group Legambiente.

The report said meteo-hydrogeological events were up 55% in 2022 from the previous year.

