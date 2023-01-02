PETA Is “Hoping Hard” That Kim Kardashian Isn’t Keeping Her Dogs In Her Garage

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian’s relationship with her ex-husband Kayne West is, at times, difficult. Ye is prone to epic rants and isn’t afraid to air all his family’s dirty laundry on social media .

When Ye posted on social media that he was “allowed” to see his daughter the previous week, Kim shut him down. “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” she posted in the comments.

On November 28, 2022, Kim and Kanye finally settled their divorce . The couple will share joint custody of their four children. Ye will also pay Kim $200,000 each month in child support. After all, who is going to pay the pianist who plays Christmas songs for Kim’s children every morning during the holidays?

Kim still has some concerns that her ex will scare away any future boyfriends. Ye threatened Kim’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in a song. So, there’s that.

The Kardashians star has been catching some flack recently. Her choice of outfit for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party raised some eyebrows . Thank goodness Kathy didn’t wear her concert crop shirt and studded leather pants to the soiree, too. That would have been so embarrassing!

Page Six reported that the animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals ( PETA ) has a message for the Skims mogul. Kim shared a video that certainly looked like her two precious Pomeranians live in her garage. The TikTok video, which was later removed, showed the dogs in a garage outfitted with a big crate, stockings, and Christmas trees. Festive? Yes. An appropriate place for dogs to live? No.

PETA told Page Six that it is “hoping hard” that the Skims mogul has made better living arrangements for her two dogs.

“Knowing that Kim Kardashian is anti-fur and mostly vegan, we are hoping hard that she does not relegate her dogs to life in a garage,” Lisa Lange, PETA’s senior vice president, said. “What PETA does know is that dogs are highly social pack animals who need more than just soft beds and decorative stockings: They deserve to feel safe, loved, and to live inside the house as part of the family.”

A TikTok user who reposted Kim’s controversial video wrote, “This video was deleted from North’s [West] account. Is it because Kim Kardashian doesn’t want people to think they keep their dogs in the garage? I wonder why they deleted it…”

Of course, TikTok weighed in on Kim’s alleged living space for her pups. One user wrote, “They have acres of land, but they keep dogs in their garage smh.” Another follower commented, “Provide a better life than this for your dogs.”

Kim did have some fans who defended her supposed living place for her pooches. “Y’all know her garage is heated to the fullest. I see nothing wrong with this at all,” a fan wrote.

I hope that if Kim’s Pomeranians were living in the garage, they just scored an upgrade to living inside her home.

