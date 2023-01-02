ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Westmoreland County campus clippings: Mt. Pleasant grad Dayton Pitzer takes 2nd at Midlands

By Bill Beckner
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
You can keep your redshirt, Dayton Pitzer is ready to body slam opponents now.

The Pitt heavyweight wrestler and three-time PIAA champion at Mt. Pleasant introduced himself to the college mat congregation with three upset wins en route to the finals at the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

The true freshman dumped West Virginia’s Michael Wolfgram, ranked No. 27, in the first round.

In the quarterfinals, he stunned returning NCAA finalist and No. 4 seed Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State while giving up 50 pounds to the redshirt sophomore.

Then, he rallied for a last-second pin over No. 10 and All-American Trent Hillger in the semifinals.

Pitzer ended up finishing second overall in his Midlands debut.

Wrestling

Army: Freshman Ethan Berginc (Hempfield/Jeannette) finished fifth at the Solider Salute in Iowa.

He wrestled back after falling in the 125-pound semifinals.

Iowa: Redshirt senior Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional) scored a quick fall in 1 minute, 24 seconds, to claim the 125-pound title at the Soldier Salute tournament in Coralville, Iowa.

Lee won all four of his matches via bonus points to up his personal winning streak to 43.

He posted two pins, a technical fall and a major decision.

The Hawkeyes crowned eight individual champs and also won the team title.

Football

Waynesburg: Senior running back Justin Flack (Derry) was named to the Don Hansen’s Football Gazette NCAA Division III All-Region 2 Second Team. Flack was the third-leading rusher in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference with 811 yards and led the conference with 11 rushing touchdowns (12 overall).

He also was named first-team All-PAC and second-team All-Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Men’s basketball

Delaware State: Senior Brandon Stone (Southmoreland) had 10 points and five rebounds in 30 minutes, but Penn State proved too much in a 60-46 loss at University Park.

Pitt-Greensburg: Senior JoJo France pumped in 24 points, including 4 of 8 on 3-pointers, and four of his teammates also scored in double figures as the Bobcats defeated Washington College, 96-89.

Junior Reggie Priah added 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting, senior Jaylen Williams had 13 points and seven rebounds, Octavius Hardy chipped in 11 points and freshman Matthew Marinchak (Ligonier Valley) had 10 for UPG (4-7).

Women’s basketball

Edinboro: Freshman Maura Suman (Penn-Trafford) is a key reserve guard for the Fighting Scots (7-3) in her debut season. Suman has played in 10 games, averaging 10.8 minutes and is contributing three points per game.

Mercyhurst: Freshman Bailey Kuhns (Greensburg Central Catholic) had nine points and three rebounds as the Lakers defeated Mansfield, 86-43.

Pitt-Greensburg: The Bobcats picked up their fourth win in five games as they downed Franciscan, 80-59, to improve to 4-7.

Sophomore Melina Maietta (Greensburg Central Catholic) scored 21 points, going 5 of 7 from 3-point range, senior Sydney McCully added 16 points and eight rebounds and freshman Tiana Moracco (Derry) added 10 points and 10 rebounds for UPG.

Greensburg, PA
