This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom SeenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Admits He Was Not Totally Comfortable With Mark Robinson Starting In Week 17
Tomlin was asked what it is about Robinson that made him comfortable having him participate in such a significant way against the Ravens, especially during such a critical game. Tomlin chuckled and said:. “Who said I was comfortable?”. Robinson was drafted in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft...
Chase Claypool trade looking better and better for the Steelers
When the Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, they will do it without starting quarterback Justin Fields. With nothing to play for the team has decided to sit Fields down in favor of Nathan Peterman. If the Bears lose, it would lock up the No. 34 overall...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Speaks About College Teammate Damar Hamlin
The Damar Hamlin injury has affected a ton of people. Especially Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The rookie passer played along with Hamlin when they were Panthers at Pitt, before the NFL dreams came true. Those college days are over, but the memories remain. The NFL is going to go...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 18 game?
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule. Check out these NFL Week 18 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Steelers are a 3-point favorite in the game. Sporting...
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie George Pickens Draws Favorable Comparison To Hall Of Famer During Week 17
The Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 8-8 on Sunday night after securing a thrilling victory against the Baltimore Ravens. The offense took some time to get going, but came on strong in the second half to erase a 10-point deficit. The play that jump-started the offense was a 3rd and 14 catch by the sensational rookie, George Pickens when they were down 13-3.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Pitt QB Nathan Peterman to start in place of Bears' Justin Fields in finale
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Justin Fields won’t get a chance to break the single-season rushing record for a quarterback. Fields will miss the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings because of a strained hip, and Pitt product Nathan Peterman will start in his place, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bills uplifted by Damar Hamlin's progress, hope to show resilience
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night’s game. In three days since the...
Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Experts: Next 24 hours critical in Damar Hamlin's recovery
Experts say the next 24 hours will be critical in the recovery of Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety and McKees Rocks native who suffered cardiac arrest during a “Monday Night Football” game at Cincinnati. “It’s hard to say exactly what’s going on. But at this point, they...
Kevin Dotson among host of starters who sit out Steelers practice with injury
Left guard Kevin Dotson joined six other starters who sat out Wednesday’s Pittsburgh Steelers practice, according to the league-mandated status report. Dotson’s shoulder injury was not previously acknowledged by coach Mike Tomlin, but apparently it was suffered during Sunday night’s win at the Baltimore Ravens. Aside from slot cornerback Arthur Maulet (illness) and running back Najee Harris (off day), the other injuries were known: Diontae Johnson (hip), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (ankle), inside linebacker Myles Jack (groin) and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (toe).
Myles Jack impressed Steelers didn't sound 'fire alarms' after 2-6 start, credits Mike Tomlin for turnaround
Before Myles Jack joined the Pittsburgh Steelers this year, he was probably best known around these parts for helping the Jacksonville Jaguars to an upset win in the 2017 AFC divisional playoffs. His interception in the first quarter led to a touchdown that helped the Jaguars take a 14-point lead...
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Talks Week 18 Steelers Vs Browns Matchup
Even though he is retired, Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger still bleeds black and gold. Roethlisberger has his own podcast called “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger”, and this week he was talking about the Steelers’ chances this week against the Cleveland Browns. What Roethlisberger Said. Roethlisberger believes this team...
Yardbarker
Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Pushing All The Right Buttons To Engineer Colossal Turnaround
The Pittsburgh Steelers have found themselves at 8-8 with one week to go in the NFL season. It wasn’t an easy road, and it has come with significant criticism of the coaching staff, specifically Matt Canada and Mike Tomlin. At one point this season, Steelers fans had buried both of them after Canada survived the bye week. The team seemed ill-prepared to compete, never mind contend with a defense missing T.J. Watt and a rookie quarterback.
Once seen as liability, Steelers offensive line has been driving force late in season
Soon after he accepted the Chief Award, given to the Pittsburgh Steelers player most cooperative with media, Mason Cole cheekily made note of his experience with reporters as his first year with the team progressed. “The questions seem to have gotten a lot easier as the season has gone on,”...
Teryl Austin indicates Devin Bush to regain bigger role in Steelers’ defense this week
Devin Bush barely played on defense during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ most recent game. And when he did play, it generally did not go well. Furthermore, Bush might not have played against the Baltimore Ravens on defense at all if not for Myles Jack’s injury. But, to hear Steelers...
Yardbarker
Steelers Insane 16-13 Win At Baltimore An Act Played In Three Parts
Are there enough words to describe the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-13 come-from-behind road win against the Baltimore Ravens, on the first new day of the new year, at the home of their most cunning and worthy of rivals?. No. But you didn’t come here for smart jokes, so I’ll move on....
