San Benito, TX

San Benito police search for suspect after two Stripes robbed at gunpoint

By Steven Masso
 3 days ago

SAN BENITO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — San Benito police are working to identify a man allegedly behind two robberies of a Stripes store.

The man is believed to be the same suspect involved in multiple robberies in Harlingen based on his clothing, police said.

A man wearing a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt entered the Stripes at the 300 block of S. Houston Boulevard and robbed the store at gunpoint, the San Benito Police Department said in a post.

(San Benito Police Department)

The man fled with money and lottery tickets, police said.

After the initial robbery, the man committed a second robbery 10 minutes later at the Stripes on 400 E. Business 77, according to the post.

“During this robbery he once again displayed a pistol and demanded property from the store clerk,” the post stated.

Police are working to identify the man. Those with information are asked to contact detectives with the San Benito Police Department at (956) 361-3880.

