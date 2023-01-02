TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 3 Evening
6-8-6, Wild: 3
(six, eight, six; Wild: three)
Cash 3 Midday
1-9-3, Wild: 2
(one, nine, three; Wild: two)
Cash 3 Morning
1-8-0, Wild: 8
(one, eight, zero; Wild: eight)
Cash 4 Evening
5-6-8-8, Wild: 3
(five, six, eight, eight; Wild: three)
Cash 4 Midday
2-3-3-6, Wild: 1
(two, three, three, six; Wild: one)
Cash 4 Morning
3-9-0-8, Wild: 9
(three, nine, zero, eight; Wild: nine)
Cash4Life
01-09-13-17-45, Cash Ball: 4
(one, nine, thirteen, seventeen, forty-five; Cash Ball: four)
Daily Tennessee Jackpot
05-07-09-16-23
(five, seven, nine, sixteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $540,000
Lotto America
10-12-13-27-50, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 5
(ten, twelve, thirteen, twenty-seven, fifty; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $33,680,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000
Powerball
07-09-12-31-62, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(seven, nine, twelve, thirty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $291,000,000
Tennessee Cash
04-05-09-13-23, Bonus: 3
(four, five, nine, thirteen, twenty-three; Bonus: three)
Estimated jackpot: $560,000
