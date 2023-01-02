The Chicago Bears are heading toward a top-two draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and their latest move at quarterback further seconds that notion. Heading into a Week 18 battle vs. the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago Bears are on the verge of obtaining either the No.1 or No. 2 overall pick. Given their current belief in Justin Fields, it seems like the franchise will avoid picking a signal-caller in April.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO