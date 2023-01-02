Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Dorothy H. Godon of Nags Head, January 3
Dorothy H. Godon, 93, passed away peacefully on the evening of January 3, 2023 at Outers Bank Hospital in Nags Head, NC. Born and raised in Morris County, NJ, Dorothy married Stanley W. Godon in 1950, living in Morris Plains, NJ. She was a homemaker, raising four children, living there until she and her husband retired and moved to Central Florida. She was pre-deceased by her husband, in 2015, and in 2017 came to live with her daughter in Nags Head.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dorothy (Dot) Gay Mason of Kitty Hawk, January 2
Dorothy (Dot) Gay Mason, 84, longtime resident of Kitty Hawk, NC received and accepted an invitation to spend eternity with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2023. Dot was a dedicated educator who taught first grade at Kitty Hawk Elementary School for over 30 years. She was a founding member of Liberty Christian Fellowship in Colington. She loved Bible Study, traveling with her friends to such places as New York City (where they made the Today Show), the San Diego, CA Zoo, two trips to Jerusalem, and many more.
outerbanksvoice.com
Margaret “Peggy” Lee Ames Ward, December 9
Margaret “Peggy” Lee Ames Ward, 76, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, died peacefully December 9 at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, VA. She was born to J. Lewis and Margaret Ames on June 18, 1946, raised in Massapequa, NY, lived in Alexandria, VA, and was currently residing in Corolla, NC.
City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, not at Military Circle Mall
The potential site is where the Popeyes now stands alone between St. Paul's Boulevard and Fenchurch Street.
WAVY News 10
Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Born in Atlanta, Timothy Anderson moved to Hampton Roads in 2009 to learn how to build the nation’s warships at Newport News Shipbuilding. He even played on the Apprentice School football team. Latasha Edwards was his sister-in-law. “He worked at the shipyard for about...
Military Circle Mall shop owners counting down the days until they move
Business owners at Military Circle Mall are gearing up for change. Property management company Divaris has given shops until the end of January to close.
WAVY News 10
Brick Anchor Brew-House in downtown Norfolk to close
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February. Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.
outerbanksvoice.com
Outer Banks Visitors Bureau to host tourism town halls on Jan. 24
In a May 2022 interview with the Voice, Outer Banks Visitors Bureau (OBVB) Executive Director Lee Nettles described a number of initiatives being launched to respond to the reality that “The level of visitation that we’ve had in the last year and a half is not necessarily sustainable.”
Missing Chesapeake woman last seen Nov. 2
Police are seeking the help of community members in search of a missing Chesapeake woman who was last seen on Nov. 2.
wfxrtv.com
New details on laptop allegedly belonging to Virginia Beach mass shooter
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A delegate representing Virginia Beach gave 10 On Your Side exclusive new details into the contents of a laptop she claims belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. He opened fire in Municipal Building 2 on May 31, 2019, killing 12 city employees. The...
Chesapeake police search for woman missing since November
Mary Goetz was last seen leaving her mother's house on November 25 and hasn't been seen or heard from since.
13newsnow.com
Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to represent estates of Virginia Beach mass shooting victims
He said he has a copy of a hard drive of a laptop that might have belonged to the mass shooter. He wants the original one returned to his client.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Welcome Zy’yeer!!
AHOSKIE – Zy’yeer Hicks is the first baby of the New Year here at ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital. Born at 9:11 p.m. on Jan. 1, Zy’yeer is the hospital’s first baby born in 2023. Zy’yeer weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces and is 20 inches...
Train stopped in Norfolk, blocking traffic on Church Street
NORFOLK, Va. — A train is stopped on the tracks in Norfolk, leading to some traffic in the Williamston-Woodland Historic District. A supervisor with the city's dispatch services said it's a Norfolk Southern train. The company called at 7:20 p.m. to let them know about the problem. The train...
Cannonball found in Suffolk apartment backyard
A woman living in the Suffolk Acqua luxury apartments was just out walking her dog when she found something out of the ordinary, a cannonball.
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton Roads
After the wild housing market trends of the last few years, real estate buyers and sellers are keen to know what is in store for 2023. Will mortgage interest rates continue to rise next year? Will the Hampton Roads housing market crash in 2023? Will we finally see a buyer’s market or another seller’s market? Read on to discover our real estate experts’ forecast for next year in Virginia Beach and neighboring cities.
More families hit with high utility bills in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Another Chesapeake family is feeling blindsided after opening their mailbox to a more than $5,000 water bill. Just last week, 13News Now reported on a family trying to figure out how to pay a $7,000 bill. “Hard to swallow when we opened that bill,” said Chesapeake...
3 taken to hospital after crash involving HRT bus, semi-truck in Newport News
There's a big rig on its side, and what appears to be an HRT bus off the road along with heavy emergency response activity.
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head eliminates multifamily dwellings in C-2 Zoning District
By a 4-1 vote at their Dec. 4 meeting, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners approved a zoning text amendment to remove multifamily residences as a permitted use in the town’s C-2 General Commercial District. This followed an Oct. 19 vote that established a 150-day moratorium on development in...
thecountrycook.net
Virginia White Sauce (Salsa)
A Norfolk city favorite, this Virginia White Sauce is a thick and creamy sauce that became a popular dip at a favorite local Mexican restaurant!. Virginia White Sauce (or White Salsa) is a regional condiment very specific to the Tidewater area of Virginia - more specifically in Norfolk (my hometown). It was created by a local Mexican restaurant owner (Willie Jenkins at El Toro) who was looking to create a salad dressing for his guests. This is the recipe he came up with; however, guests started using it to dip their tortilla chips in and the rest is history! I am sharing his original recipe below. It can be tailored to your tastes (most people like to thin it out a bit.)
