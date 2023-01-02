ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Dorothy H. Godon of Nags Head, January 3

Dorothy H. Godon, 93, passed away peacefully on the evening of January 3, 2023 at Outers Bank Hospital in Nags Head, NC. Born and raised in Morris County, NJ, Dorothy married Stanley W. Godon in 1950, living in Morris Plains, NJ. She was a homemaker, raising four children, living there until she and her husband retired and moved to Central Florida. She was pre-deceased by her husband, in 2015, and in 2017 came to live with her daughter in Nags Head.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dorothy (Dot) Gay Mason of Kitty Hawk, January 2

Dorothy (Dot) Gay Mason, 84, longtime resident of Kitty Hawk, NC received and accepted an invitation to spend eternity with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2023. Dot was a dedicated educator who taught first grade at Kitty Hawk Elementary School for over 30 years. She was a founding member of Liberty Christian Fellowship in Colington. She loved Bible Study, traveling with her friends to such places as New York City (where they made the Today Show), the San Diego, CA Zoo, two trips to Jerusalem, and many more.
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Margaret “Peggy” Lee Ames Ward, December 9

Margaret “Peggy” Lee Ames Ward, 76, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, died peacefully December 9 at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, VA. She was born to J. Lewis and Margaret Ames on June 18, 1946, raised in Massapequa, NY, lived in Alexandria, VA, and was currently residing in Corolla, NC.
COROLLA, NC
WAVY News 10

Brick Anchor Brew-House in downtown Norfolk to close

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February. Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.
NORFOLK, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Outer Banks Visitors Bureau to host tourism town halls on Jan. 24

In a May 2022 interview with the Voice, Outer Banks Visitors Bureau (OBVB) Executive Director Lee Nettles described a number of initiatives being launched to respond to the reality that “The level of visitation that we’ve had in the last year and a half is not necessarily sustainable.”
DARE COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Welcome Zy’yeer!!

AHOSKIE – Zy’yeer Hicks is the first baby of the New Year here at ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital. Born at 9:11 p.m. on Jan. 1, Zy’yeer is the hospital’s first baby born in 2023. Zy’yeer weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces and is 20 inches...
AHOSKIE, NC
Scott Westfall CGP Real Estate

2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton Roads

After the wild housing market trends of the last few years, real estate buyers and sellers are keen to know what is in store for 2023. Will mortgage interest rates continue to rise next year? Will the Hampton Roads housing market crash in 2023? Will we finally see a buyer’s market or another seller’s market? Read on to discover our real estate experts’ forecast for next year in Virginia Beach and neighboring cities.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Nags Head eliminates multifamily dwellings in C-2 Zoning District

By a 4-1 vote at their Dec. 4 meeting, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners approved a zoning text amendment to remove multifamily residences as a permitted use in the town’s C-2 General Commercial District. This followed an Oct. 19 vote that established a 150-day moratorium on development in...
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecountrycook.net

Virginia White Sauce (Salsa)

A Norfolk city favorite, this Virginia White Sauce is a thick and creamy sauce that became a popular dip at a favorite local Mexican restaurant!. Virginia White Sauce (or White Salsa) is a regional condiment very specific to the Tidewater area of Virginia - more specifically in Norfolk (my hometown). It was created by a local Mexican restaurant owner (Willie Jenkins at El Toro) who was looking to create a salad dressing for his guests. This is the recipe he came up with; however, guests started using it to dip their tortilla chips in and the rest is history! I am sharing his original recipe below. It can be tailored to your tastes (most people like to thin it out a bit.)
NORFOLK, VA

