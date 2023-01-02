ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Tornado watch issued until this evening for portions of the area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado watch has been issued for the North Shore and west of the lake until 5 PM Tuesday evening. Storms capable of producing tornadoes will continue moving quickly northeastward. Heavy rainfall leading to flooding in vulnerable and low-lying areas is also possible. A flash flood...
