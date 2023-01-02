Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo on Al-Nassr Signing: ‘My Work in Europe Is Done’
The 37-year-old forward officially inked a blockbuster deal with the Saudi Arabian club last week. Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to reporters for the first time Tuesday since signing a blockbuster deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, a shocking move following his departure from Manchester United and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Injured Smith, Rapinoe Left Off USWNT Roster for New Zealand Camp
The back-to-back world champions will kick off a World Cup year with a pair of friendlies in Wellington and Auckland. The U.S. women’s national team’s World Cup year kicks off with a trip to New Zealand, but it will have to do so without two of its biggest names in Sophia Smith and Megan Rapinoe.
