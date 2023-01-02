Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Two dozen drivers suspected of OWI arrested by Green Bay Police in second half of December
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department ended the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign with 24 suspected OWI arrests from December 16, 2022, to January 1, 2023. Eight of those suspected impaired driving arrests were made over the course of the New Year’s...
WBAY Green Bay
Dog found dead inside Oshkosh apartment
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Staff from a property management company found a dead dog in an apartment in Oshkosh Wednesday afternoon. Police were called just before 3 p.m. to the 1600-block of Rainbow Drive, where the medium-sized dog was found. There was no one in the apartment. There were also no other animals inside.
CBS 58
'Heavy fire' in Fond du Lac apartment leaves multiple pets dead
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire above The Bull Pen tavern, reportedly receiving heavy damage on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The fire response team made their way to 243 W. 9th St. for a fire call at around 10 p.m. They found what is described as "heavy fire" showing from a second-floor window.
WBAY Green Bay
Solberg sentenced
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman accused of swatting a Bellevue residence, 15+ ‘unfounded’ 9-1-1 calls
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly called 9-1-1 on a Bellevue residence over multiple months. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on January 4 around 3:30 p.m., 33-year-old Holly Arcand was taken into custody for three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuses of 9-1-1 and 17 counts of Obstructing.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Happening now: Large police presence on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is visible on Green Bay’s east side on the 1300 block of Smith Street, and officers are asking people to avoid the area. Local 5 is on the scene at Smith Street between North Irwin Avenue and North Baird Street.
WBAY Green Bay
Several pets die in fire above Fond du Lac bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire damaged an apartment above a bar in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. Several animals died in the fire. At about 9:59 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to the Bull Pen tavern at 243 W. 9th Street for a report of a fire.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Metro firefighters rescue deer from icy East River
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department answered an emergency call for a victim who apparently went through the ice on the East River and was unable to get out. Firefighters dressed in cold-water gear used a flotation device and ropes to reach the deer in the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac cocaine, marijuana bust; 2 arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Two Wisconsin Rapids residents were arrested Wednesday after the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office found approximately one pound of cocaine and one pound of marijuana in their vehicle. The sheriff's office stopped the vehicle on the Hickory Street off ramp of northbound Interstate 41....
WBAY Green Bay
Fire damages house across from Ellington Fire Department
ELLINGTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Talk about being in the right place. When a house on Highway 76 in Outagamie County’s town of Ellington caught fire, the Ellington Fire Department responded... by crossing the street. The one-story house, directly across from the fire department, caught fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters from...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police report sharp drop in shots-fired cases
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is reporting a significant decrease in shots-fired cases in the past year. “In 2022, which just wrapped up, we just saw roughly a 25.6% decrease in the number of shots fired incidents reported to police. And we believe that we have a fairly high rate of those incidents being reported, so we think this actually represents an actual decrease of the number of incidents in the community,” Police Chief Chris Davis said at a news conference Thursday.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some light snow
Green Bay police report sharp drop in reports of shots fired. Another inch or less of snow will fall across eastern Wisconsin through this evening. Occasional light snow showers will continue overnight and throughout Thursday. Updated: 12 hours ago. The fire happened above Bull Pen Tavern.
wearegreenbay.com
Silver Alert canceled for 88-year-old from Neenah, found safe
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert for 88-year-old Raymond A. Rast has been canceled after authorities have located the man from Neenah. According to officials, Rast has been found safe. SILVER ALERT: 88-year-old from Neenah last seen in Appleton. WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2022, 4:28 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A...
94.3 Jack FM
Cash Reward Offered in Manitowoc County Farm Equipment Theft
TOWN OF LIBERTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A $500 cash reward is being offered for information in the theft of farm equipment in Manitowoc County. Deputies say two Telemecanique Silo Unloader Remotes were taken from a location on Newton Road in the town of Liberty, sometime on Dec. 31, 2022.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Arrested in Oconto County in Connection to Green Bay Homicide
A 24-year-old Green Bay man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a 42-year-old man on December 20th. The Green Bay Police Department had officers go to a home in the 1300 block of Smith Street yesterday morning to look for a person of interest, and upon their arrival, saw a man run into the home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay, Fox Cities seek extension of Amtrak line
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Could passenger trains return to Green Bay?. Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford’s office says city leaders from Green Bay, Kaukauna, Appleton, Menasha, Neenah, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac submitted a “joint letter of interest” to show their interest in add Amtrak train service in their cities through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Missing Fox Cities man found safe; Silver Alert canceled
NEENAH, Wis. — A missing 88-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning has been found safe. Raymond Rast had last been seen around 8 a.m. in Appleton, officials said. He is from the Neenah area. As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, he has been found safe and a Silver Alert issued on his behalf has been canceled. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000....
WBAY Green Bay
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
seehafernews.com
A Manitowoc Man Charged With 4th OWI Appears For Bail Hearing
A 50-year-old Manitowoc man arrested late last week on a 4th OWI Charge, appeared for a bail hearing recently in Manitowoc County Circuit Court. Police responded to a report last Thursday evening of a vehicle, driven by Christopher P. Johnson in a ditch between the Walmart parking lot and Calumet Avenue.
