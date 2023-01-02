GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is reporting a significant decrease in shots-fired cases in the past year. “In 2022, which just wrapped up, we just saw roughly a 25.6% decrease in the number of shots fired incidents reported to police. And we believe that we have a fairly high rate of those incidents being reported, so we think this actually represents an actual decrease of the number of incidents in the community,” Police Chief Chris Davis said at a news conference Thursday.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO