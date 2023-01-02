ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Dog found dead inside Oshkosh apartment

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Staff from a property management company found a dead dog in an apartment in Oshkosh Wednesday afternoon. Police were called just before 3 p.m. to the 1600-block of Rainbow Drive, where the medium-sized dog was found. There was no one in the apartment. There were also no other animals inside.
OSHKOSH, WI
CBS 58

'Heavy fire' in Fond du Lac apartment leaves multiple pets dead

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire above The Bull Pen tavern, reportedly receiving heavy damage on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The fire response team made their way to 243 W. 9th St. for a fire call at around 10 p.m. They found what is described as "heavy fire" showing from a second-floor window.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Solberg sentenced

GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay woman accused of swatting a Bellevue residence, 15+ ‘unfounded’ 9-1-1 calls

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly called 9-1-1 on a Bellevue residence over multiple months. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on January 4 around 3:30 p.m., 33-year-old Holly Arcand was taken into custody for three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuses of 9-1-1 and 17 counts of Obstructing.
BELLEVUE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Happening now: Large police presence on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is visible on Green Bay’s east side on the 1300 block of Smith Street, and officers are asking people to avoid the area. Local 5 is on the scene at Smith Street between North Irwin Avenue and North Baird Street.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Several pets die in fire above Fond du Lac bar

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire damaged an apartment above a bar in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. Several animals died in the fire. At about 9:59 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to the Bull Pen tavern at 243 W. 9th Street for a report of a fire.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Metro firefighters rescue deer from icy East River

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department answered an emergency call for a victim who apparently went through the ice on the East River and was unable to get out. Firefighters dressed in cold-water gear used a flotation device and ropes to reach the deer in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac cocaine, marijuana bust; 2 arrested

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Two Wisconsin Rapids residents were arrested Wednesday after the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office found approximately one pound of cocaine and one pound of marijuana in their vehicle. The sheriff's office stopped the vehicle on the Hickory Street off ramp of northbound Interstate 41....
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire damages house across from Ellington Fire Department

ELLINGTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Talk about being in the right place. When a house on Highway 76 in Outagamie County’s town of Ellington caught fire, the Ellington Fire Department responded... by crossing the street. The one-story house, directly across from the fire department, caught fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters from...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police report sharp drop in shots-fired cases

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is reporting a significant decrease in shots-fired cases in the past year. “In 2022, which just wrapped up, we just saw roughly a 25.6% decrease in the number of shots fired incidents reported to police. And we believe that we have a fairly high rate of those incidents being reported, so we think this actually represents an actual decrease of the number of incidents in the community,” Police Chief Chris Davis said at a news conference Thursday.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some light snow

Green Bay police report sharp drop in reports of shots fired. Another inch or less of snow will fall across eastern Wisconsin through this evening. Occasional light snow showers will continue overnight and throughout Thursday. Updated: 12 hours ago. The fire happened above Bull Pen Tavern.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Silver Alert canceled for 88-year-old from Neenah, found safe

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert for 88-year-old Raymond A. Rast has been canceled after authorities have located the man from Neenah. According to officials, Rast has been found safe. SILVER ALERT: 88-year-old from Neenah last seen in Appleton. WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2022, 4:28 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A...
NEENAH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Cash Reward Offered in Manitowoc County Farm Equipment Theft

TOWN OF LIBERTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A $500 cash reward is being offered for information in the theft of farm equipment in Manitowoc County. Deputies say two Telemecanique Silo Unloader Remotes were taken from a location on Newton Road in the town of Liberty, sometime on Dec. 31, 2022.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay, Fox Cities seek extension of Amtrak line

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Could passenger trains return to Green Bay?. Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford’s office says city leaders from Green Bay, Kaukauna, Appleton, Menasha, Neenah, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac submitted a “joint letter of interest” to show their interest in add Amtrak train service in their cities through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police announce arrest in Appleton murder

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

A Manitowoc Man Charged With 4th OWI Appears For Bail Hearing

A 50-year-old Manitowoc man arrested late last week on a 4th OWI Charge, appeared for a bail hearing recently in Manitowoc County Circuit Court. Police responded to a report last Thursday evening of a vehicle, driven by Christopher P. Johnson in a ditch between the Walmart parking lot and Calumet Avenue.
MANITOWOC, WI

