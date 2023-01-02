Read full article on original website
Related
Employee arrested for trying to sneak drugs into Fulton County Jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After just a month on the job, a contracted employee at the Fulton County Jail is finding herself being held there. Officials with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says Ebonee Grant was arrested for trying to hide marijuana and tobacco as she came into the jail for her shift.
'Code Yellow' lifted at Coweta County elementary school after brief sheriff's office activity nearby
SHARPSBURG, Ga. — An elementary school in Coweta County was placed on a "Code Yellow" on Thursday with activity by the sheriff's office nearby. The Code Yellow was activated around 11 a.m. at Poplar Road Elementary School in Sharpsburg. It was lifted roughly an hour later, around noon. Coweta...
Innocent bystander shot while pumping gas in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An apparent drive-by shooting in DeKalb County has left an innocent man pumping gas injured. Police say they were called to a Texaco station on Columbia Drive just before 5 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the leg. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
From feces-filled floors to multiple stabbings, Clayton County Jail inmate fearful over alleged conditions
JONESBORO, Ga. — Sleeping on feces and urine-filled floors, living without heat, and witnessing violence --- those are some of the allegations surfacing about the Clayton County Jail. The girlfriend of a current inmate reached out to 11Alive with concerns about his safety. The inmate's girlfriend sent 11Alive a...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman shot to death in domestic violence incident in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is dead and a man is in custody charged with murder after a domestic incident at a Clayton County home. The Clayton County Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers at around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to a home on the 4400th block of Northwind Drive in Ellenwood after reports of a shooting.
douglasnow.com
Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate
Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman
A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man found dead on Merriwood Drive Tuesday night
UPDATE (10:20 p.m. ) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the death happened in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive just after 8:30. A sheriff’s office news release says deputies responded to a call of a person down in the roadway. Deputies and emergency services arrived and found a “male subject” suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man found shot to death along road in Macon killed himself
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - New details have been released in the discovery of a man found shot to death Tuesday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say they found a man laying in the road. They say he had been shot and was dead.
2 men wanted for stealing from Henry County cell phone repair shop
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Henry County police are searching for a pair of suspects they say stole from a cell phone repair shop in McDonough last Wednesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Dec. 28, at 3:15 p.m., two men went inside CPR Cell...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows officers, troopers chasing one of East Point's most wanted
EAST POINT, Ga. - A 19-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested following a wild chase through East Point on Monday morning. The East Point police released a composite video showing a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee flee officers through the streets. It started around 10:35 a.m....
wgxa.tv
GSP: Savannah man, Washington Co. teen arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Georgia State Patrol said two people attempting to outrun law enforcement have been arrested following a crash in Baldwin County. Troopers say the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested GSP’s assistance in pursuing a vehicle that sped away from deputies on Deepstep Rd. near State Route 24 around 5:44 pm Sunday.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info
ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case. On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of...
Arrest made in murder of Fulton County deputy found shot to death inside crashed car
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a Fulton County deputy, and are now giving new insight into what led up to the shooting. James Thomas, 24, was found shot to death in his crashed car near Bolton Road early Thursday morning. Jail...
41nbc.com
Person shot in Warner Robins street fight
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A person is injured in a shooting during a street fight in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to a call about a person shot in the 600 or 700 blocks of North Davis Drive around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Once on scene,...
41nbc.com
Man shot during fight in Warner Robins
UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) – Police identified the man shot as 31-year-old Benjamin Williams of Warner Robins. He’s in stable condition. WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is hospitalized after being shot during a fight Tuesday night. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police news release, which...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Medical emergency causes crash on Highway 78 in Loganville Tuesday
LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan. 3, 2023) A driver was taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency that resulted in a two-car crash on Highway 78 in Loganville Tuesday morning. “A driver appeared to have a medical emergency and grazed a second car before striking a guide wire, causing the...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Scam at Walmart with ‘cash card’ used to purchase $31,000 worth of gift cards
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 22 – 29, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Firearms – Pine...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 80-year-old Snellville found after day of driving around, police say
SNELLVILLE, Ga. – Police say an 80-year-old Snellville man, who was last spotted in Stockbridge and Coweta County, may be driving around metro Atlanta, the Snellville Police Department says. Robert Sellers is considered a missing endangered adult, police say. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Woman disturbs other Inn guests with 10-hour video of whistle blowing loudly; father of fired employee confronts employer
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Person –...
