Starboard gunner
3d ago
Stop building memorials to criminals and hire more police and make a 'no mercy' policy against drug dealers, gang members, car jackers, drive by punks, etc. Bring the crime culture to its knees and destroy it.
4d ago
illegalize the bogus bail project and abolish any bail for people arrested on felony charges ..keep them in jail until trials ........then we won't need a new jail.......hire more lmdc
for real for real
3d ago
They need to build a new bigger jail..the soft approach on crime..has left louisville in the toilet
leoweekly.com
Craig Greenberg Has Been Sworn In As Louisville’s New Mayor, But Several Challenges Await
On Jan. 2, businessman Craig Greenberg was sworn in as Louisville’s 51st mayor. The former 21c Museum Hotels CEO inherits a city where trust in city government — and particularly law enforcement — remains frayed following the March 2020 police killing of Breonna Taylor and months of protests that followed.
wdrb.com
JCPS sues over Daniel Cameron decision on mask rules for public meetings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County school board is suing to challenge Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's determination that the board illegally barred a Louisville man from attending a public meeting in August because he refused to wear a mask. The board filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Jefferson Circuit...
WLKY.com
Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
whopam.com
Stevenson files for Kentucky AG
State Representative Pamela Stevenson of Louisville formally filed her candidacy for Kentucky Attorney General on Tuesday. The Democrat is quoted in a news release as saying, “I was born and raised in Kentucky. Now I’m going to fight the most important fight of my life for the people of my home state—defeating extreme overreach from an out-of-control legislature, defending the most vulnerable from vile attacks, and protecting the rights of all Kentuckians.”
Rally in Frankfort for medical marijuana program, decriminalization
The organization called Kentucky NORML was joined by multiple other organizations to lobby marijuana decriminalization and a medical marijuana program.
wdrb.com
Allied Universal in Louisville seeking to hire at least 200 employees
Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nationwide security provider is hosting a two-day job fair in Louisville. Allied Universal is one of the nation's largest security and facility services companies. On Thursday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 7, the company is hosting a job fair. "It's a great opportunity, if you...
'Help us help Louisville': City sees deadly start to 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new year is off to a violent start in Louisville after six homicides in less than a week. The deadly shooting are happening all across the city -- in areas like the Algonquin neighborhood, Shelby Park, the Highlands, the Parkland neighborhood, the Southwest area and downtown Louisville.
WLWT 5
Youngest woman ever elected to Kentucky House of Representatives sworn into office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The youngest woman ever elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives was sworn into office on Sunday. At 25 years old, Rachel Roarx will serve the 38th House District in South Louisville. A ceremony was held at Iroquois Park on Sunday afternoon. “It is truly an...
wdrb.com
Special election to pit Glin and Chambers Armstrong in race for McGarvey's vacant Ky. Senate seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Republicans and Democrats have chosen candidates for the special election to fill the Kentucky Senate seat vacated by Morgan McGarvey. The Jefferson County Republican Party unanimously selected Misty Glin, who most recently was a candidate for JCPS school board District 6. The Jefferson County Democratic Party...
spectrumnews1.com
'It can't be forgotten': Kentuckians organize benefit concert to help Ukrainian refugees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Next month will mark one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Here in Kentucky, many organizations sent aid and supplies to Europe as the war started. Now, almost a year later, several groups in Louisville are coming together for a benefit concert to help Ukrainian refugees in Kentucky.
WLKY.com
Victim of shooting was founding member of Louisville music group Linkin' Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just days into the new year, gun violence has claimed six lives in Louisville. One of those was 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of Linkin Bridge, who coroners identified as the victim of a shooting in the Russell neighborhood. All four members of Linkin' Bridge...
wdrb.com
Linkin' Bridge devastated after former member, Jeremiah Buckner, killed in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's shock and sadness in Louisville after of one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge was shot and killed, according to police. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting...
wdrb.com
'Not the way we wanted to start' I LMPD, neighbors frustrated with violent beginning to 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- On a day full of celebration and talk of a new day in Louisville, new Mayor Craig Greenberg is sworn into office on a day that an old problem is also making headlines. "Becoming a safer and a more just city is essential to everything we do,"...
spectrumnews1.com
School built for Black students during segregation is being restored
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Between 1913 and 1932, Julius Rosenwald, the first CEO of Sears Roebuck in Chicago, and Booker T. Washington of the Tuskegee Institute built around 5,000 schools in the south for Black students as part of the Rosenwald Program. Tucked in Louisville’s James Taylor neighborhood is one...
wdrb.com
BACK IN THE STATES | Scottsburg radio station owner moved to Texas after stroke in Mexico
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana radio station owner has been moved to Texas after suffering a stroke in Mexico. Ray Rice's daughter said he is now at McAllen Hospital just north of the Mexico border. Amy Nichols told WDRB on Wednesday that her next step is to get him to a Louisville hospital.
hazard-herald.com
spectrumnews1.com
More than 30 new services now subject to 6% sales tax in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jay Smith is known as the computer guy by his friends and family. “When I was a kid, I saw War Games. I went home and tried to hack into my school on a Commodore 64 just like he did,” said Smith. Smith has...
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
WLKY.com
150 churches gather together for Interdenominational Ministries Coalition annual meeting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 150 churches make up the Interdenominational Ministries Coalition, and many of those church leaders gathered together on Monday. The group celebrated the goals set forth for the new year and honored those community members who reached outstanding goals in 2022. "Each year carries a...
wdrb.com
Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick to close southern Indiana store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana women's clothing boutique is closing its doors. Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick announced on Facebook that its New Albany storefront on Spring Street will close in March, citing evolving consumer buying patterns, skyrocketing prices and the owner's need for a break. The...
