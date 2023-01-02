ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

wcbi.com

Emergency management officials survey storm damage in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Emergency management officials were surveying damage in Union County after storms hit the area this morning. Four structures, including a church, were damaged when heavy rain and strong winds blew through the Enterprise Community around 9:30 a.m. Crews were on the scene, helping tarp...
UNION COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County Schools names Administrator of the Year

DeSoto County Schools named Lewisburg Primary School Principal Jeannie Treadway Administrator of the year for 2022. Treadway began at Lewisburg before the primary school which now serves prekindergarten through 2nd grade was built. Once the new school was ready, Treadway took over as principal. “I have 19 years of experience,...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

The Lewis Ranch up for sale

The DeSoto County home of “The Killer” is up for sale. The Lewis Ranch, where rock ‘n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis had called home since the 1970s is being sold, according to the Jerry Lee Lewis Ranch website. Lewis passed away Oct. 28 at the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Southaven, Mississippi

Southaven, Mississippi is a diverse city with a multitude of things to do that should appeal to almost everyone. Whether you’re looking for history, golf, or culture or want to relax, there’s no shortage of exciting places to visit. Southaven is in the Memphis metropolitan area and has...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Memphis man killed in wreck on I-55 in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 75-year-old Memphis man was killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as Dennis L. Mudbone. Six others were involved in the four-vehicle wreck. State police said Mudbone was driving a Jeep Laredo northbound on I-55 just after noon, when […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Water Valley Man Charged With Embezzlement

A Water Valley man was charged with allegedly stealing money from his place of employment. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Dec. 12, investigators took a report of embezzlement from a business located in the 200 block of Highway 7. Through the investigation, it was determined that a felonious...
WATER VALLEY, MS
WREG

Crash on Shelby Drive leaves 4 in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured in an early morning crash in Shelby County on Monday. It happened on Shelby Drive near Long Creek Road around 2:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Regional One and the fourth crash victim was taken to Methodist University. Shelby County deputies say all four victims are in […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

No arrests yet after three wounded in Grenada shooting

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities have yet to make an arrest following a New Year Day’s shooting in Grenada. According to the Grenada Police Department, the shooting happened after midnight as patrons left a club known as The Hot Spot. Three people were wounded and taken to hospitals. Investigators...
GRENADA, MS
wtva.com

Holland family hopes to continue legacy in local politics

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone with the last name Holland has served in politics for five generations in Lee County. Steve Holland first got elected to the State House of Representatives in 1983. He held that job until losing his reelection bid four years ago. Now, he's looking to get...
LEE COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

New Year’s baby born at Methodist Olive Branch Hospital

Methodist Olive Branch Hospital has announced it has welcomed its first baby of the New Year at its facility. Little Kadijah Barry was born on Monday, Jan. 2, at 10:39 a.m. to father Adimou Barry and mother Djenabou Diallo, both of Southaven. Kadijah weighed six pounds, three ounces and is 18 and a half inches long.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
wcbi.com

Former United Furniture Industries employee talks about life after Lane

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Wells Fargo and two suppliers for United Furniture are asking a court to force the company into Chapter Seven bankruptcy. That is the latest development since the company, which also owns Lane Furniture, abruptly closed, firing all employees the week of Thanksgiving. Now, nearly two...
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford School District releases 2022 survey results

The Oxford School District has released survey results of parent satisfaction, employee engagement, and student engagement for the review of the Board of Trustees and the general public. In May 2021, the school district entered into a three-year agreement with a third-party agency, Studer Education, to facilitate anonymous surveys and the district in meeting school, department, and district-level goals.
OXFORD, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Hotty Toddy, Gosh Almighty, Who the Hell Are We? Women, By Damn.

Almost 9,000 Mississippi junior high school students packed the SJB Pavilion at Ole Miss recently to watch a fiery basketball game between the Lady Rebels women’s basketball team and the Jacksonville State Dolphins. The students, so happy to be out of school, cheered the team just as loudly as...
OXFORD, MS

