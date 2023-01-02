Read full article on original website
NWS confirms tornado touchdown in DeSoto County Tuesday morning
OLIVE BRANCH, Mississippi — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in DeSoto County, Mississippi, early Tuesday morning. Minor damage was reported after the tornado touched down near Olive Branch, Mississippi. The tornado confirmation came after survey teams from the National Weather Service analyzed the damage...
wcbi.com
Emergency management officials survey storm damage in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Emergency management officials were surveying damage in Union County after storms hit the area this morning. Four structures, including a church, were damaged when heavy rain and strong winds blew through the Enterprise Community around 9:30 a.m. Crews were on the scene, helping tarp...
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County Schools names Administrator of the Year
DeSoto County Schools named Lewisburg Primary School Principal Jeannie Treadway Administrator of the year for 2022. Treadway began at Lewisburg before the primary school which now serves prekindergarten through 2nd grade was built. Once the new school was ready, Treadway took over as principal. “I have 19 years of experience,...
desotocountynews.com
The Lewis Ranch up for sale
The DeSoto County home of “The Killer” is up for sale. The Lewis Ranch, where rock ‘n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis had called home since the 1970s is being sold, according to the Jerry Lee Lewis Ranch website. Lewis passed away Oct. 28 at the...
Fans in another Mississippi city to crunch into Crumbl Cookies soon
The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
hottytoddy.com
MHP Investigated Two Fatalities on State Highways Over New Year’s Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated two fatal wrecks on state highways over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began at 6 a.m. On Friday and concluded at midnight on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 8037 citations, made 164 arrests for impaired driving,...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Southaven, Mississippi
Southaven, Mississippi is a diverse city with a multitude of things to do that should appeal to almost everyone. Whether you’re looking for history, golf, or culture or want to relax, there’s no shortage of exciting places to visit. Southaven is in the Memphis metropolitan area and has...
Memphis man killed in wreck on I-55 in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 75-year-old Memphis man was killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as Dennis L. Mudbone. Six others were involved in the four-vehicle wreck. State police said Mudbone was driving a Jeep Laredo northbound on I-55 just after noon, when […]
hottytoddy.com
Water Valley Man Charged With Embezzlement
A Water Valley man was charged with allegedly stealing money from his place of employment. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Dec. 12, investigators took a report of embezzlement from a business located in the 200 block of Highway 7. Through the investigation, it was determined that a felonious...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford basketball midseason check-in: how are the Chargers faring as we reach the new year?
A new year brings promises of new beginnings, and for Oxford basketball that means an opportunity to bounce back from a subpar start to the season. The Chargers faced a difficult trip to Jefferson City, Missouri over the winter break, going a combined 1-5 in the tournament against stiff competition.
Crash on Shelby Drive leaves 4 in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured in an early morning crash in Shelby County on Monday. It happened on Shelby Drive near Long Creek Road around 2:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Regional One and the fourth crash victim was taken to Methodist University. Shelby County deputies say all four victims are in […]
wtva.com
No arrests yet after three wounded in Grenada shooting
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities have yet to make an arrest following a New Year Day’s shooting in Grenada. According to the Grenada Police Department, the shooting happened after midnight as patrons left a club known as The Hot Spot. Three people were wounded and taken to hospitals. Investigators...
wtva.com
Holland family hopes to continue legacy in local politics
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone with the last name Holland has served in politics for five generations in Lee County. Steve Holland first got elected to the State House of Representatives in 1983. He held that job until losing his reelection bid four years ago. Now, he's looking to get...
desotocountynews.com
New Year’s baby born at Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
Methodist Olive Branch Hospital has announced it has welcomed its first baby of the New Year at its facility. Little Kadijah Barry was born on Monday, Jan. 2, at 10:39 a.m. to father Adimou Barry and mother Djenabou Diallo, both of Southaven. Kadijah weighed six pounds, three ounces and is 18 and a half inches long.
wcbi.com
Former United Furniture Industries employee talks about life after Lane
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Wells Fargo and two suppliers for United Furniture are asking a court to force the company into Chapter Seven bankruptcy. That is the latest development since the company, which also owns Lane Furniture, abruptly closed, firing all employees the week of Thanksgiving. Now, nearly two...
wcbi.com
Local, federal law enforcement investigate shooting at Grenada nightclub
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – Grenada police are investigating a New Year’s morning shooting at a nightclub that injured three people. Police Chief George Douglas said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near “The Hot Spot” on Jasper Neely Drive. In a press release, Douglas told...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi women on felony drug charges
A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Mississippi women on felony drug charges. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that on Dec. 28, LCSD deputies and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit initiated a traffic stop of a Chevrolet truck driven by Julia Ann Ray, 24, of Tupelo, in the Verona area of Lee County.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford School District releases 2022 survey results
The Oxford School District has released survey results of parent satisfaction, employee engagement, and student engagement for the review of the Board of Trustees and the general public. In May 2021, the school district entered into a three-year agreement with a third-party agency, Studer Education, to facilitate anonymous surveys and the district in meeting school, department, and district-level goals.
mississippifreepress.org
Hotty Toddy, Gosh Almighty, Who the Hell Are We? Women, By Damn.
Almost 9,000 Mississippi junior high school students packed the SJB Pavilion at Ole Miss recently to watch a fiery basketball game between the Lady Rebels women’s basketball team and the Jacksonville State Dolphins. The students, so happy to be out of school, cheered the team just as loudly as...
