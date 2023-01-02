ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCVB

Historic building on Newbury Street is the focus of a restoration campaign

NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheChurch of the Covenant on Boston’s Newbury Street was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 2012 in part due to its spectacular interior design. The sanctuary was redesigned in the 1890s by the Tiffany Glass and Decorating Company. The work included 42 stained glass windows, which are now the focus of a restoration campaign.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Tanám at Bow Market in Somerville's Union Square Is Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. One of the few Filipino dining spots in the Greater Boston area is shutting down. According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Tanám at Bow Market in the Union Square section of Somerville is closing its doors, with an Instagram post from owner Ellie Tiglao saying the following:
SOMERVILLE, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays

BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January. 
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Dorchester man arraigned in deadly Boston crash

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arraigned in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Boston in March. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, was arraigned in a hospital bed on charges including motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The charges come nearly a...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Porcini's in Watertown Is Closing After 23 Years in Business

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An Italian and Mediterranean restaurant west of Boston that is known in part for its working fireplace and garden patio is shutting down. According to a source, Porcini's in Watertown is getting ready to close its doors, with a post on its...
WATERTOWN, MA
Daily Voice

Sinkhole Shuts Down Caller Street In Peabody: Police

Caller Street in Peabody was closed from Main Street to Walnut Street because of a sink hole, Peabody Police said on Wednesday, Jan. 4 on Twitter. 🚨 Caller St is closed from Main St to Walnut St due to a sink hole. 🚨 Please avoid the area.— Peabody Police (@PeabodyPolice) January 4, 2023 Police s…
PEABODY, MA
WCVB

Restoring historic textiles and furniture in New England

NEEDHAM, Mass. — At the heart of every project atMuseum Textile Services in Andover is the art and science of conservation. Director and chief conservator Camille Myers Breeze said her job can take many forms. Some days she and her team are installing an exhibit, wearing hard hats and working in dirty, hot, and loud conditions. Other days, they’re spending hours looking through a microscope or working with tiny needles.
ANDOVER, MA
CBS Boston

Cars keyed twice in past month in East Boston

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON - A rash of keyed cars in East Boston has neighbors fed up and looking to police for help. "The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable. They need to step up the patrol," says Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed. It's happened twice on Bremen Street in the last month. Someone is going down the street and keying cars up and down the block. We spotted at least a dozen cars hit, but neighbors say there are even more. All too often, insurance will not cover vandalism like this. Mackin...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Restoration project in Lowell, Mass., works to connect with local community

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The century-old organ atChrist Church United in Lowell is undergoing restoration at the same time as the church building around it. The goal of both projects is to connect with the community in Lowell. Joseph Rotella, owner of Spencer Organ Company, is leading the restoration project. Work includes removing all of the pipes, cleaning them, and ensuring they play the correct notes.
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

Dozens of cars parked on East Boston street caught on camera being vandalized

BOSTON — Boston police are searching for the person that surveillance video captured walking down an East Boston street, apparently scratching the side of parked vehicles. The video shows a man walking down one side of Bremen street in East Boston early Tuesday morning, appearing to casually vandalize many of the cars on the street in a matter of minutes.
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

CEDAC Provides Financing for Mass. Affordable Housing

Boston – The Baker-Polito Administration convened a Housing Roundtable discussion in Haverhill on Dec. 8, 2022 and announced funding awards in the most recent competitive round for affordable housing across the Commonwealth. The Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC) has partnered with the Department of Housing and Community Development...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

JetBlue just launched its ‘big winter sale’

The sale runs through Jan. 11. Bostonians can explore places like Miami, Charleston, and San Diego this winter for less money on JetBlue. JetBlue is offering flights out of Boston for as low as $44 during the airline’s annual Big Winter Sale, which launched on Wednesday. The fares must be booked by Jan. 11 at midnight and are good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Jan. 17 and March 29.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway

Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Kray Plates popular takeout no longer a secret in Hyde Park

BOSTON - If you don't look closely, you might not even see it. There's a tiny takeout spot in Hyde Park that features Haitian and Jamaican food and has a cult following.Kray Plates is a takeout spot run out of another restaurant, Gourmet Fish. It is an underground, virtual movement of people who love Krayla Brice's cooking."Food is just like a big part of my family," she told WBZ-TV. "My mom is Haitian and then my dad is Jamaican."Krayla pairs that background to make Haitian-Jamaican-inspired dishes with Haitian Epis, garlic, herbs, parsley, scallion and seasonings."You blend it up and make...
