South Boston Candlepins is hoping for a later closing time
According to Universal Hub, South Boston Candlepins, 543 East Broadway, would like to extend its closing time for both bowling and drinking from 11pm. to 1am. Manager John Tunney met with the City of Boston’s Licensing Board virtually and explained that he won’t stay open until 1am most nights – more like midnight.
iheart.com
City Calls For Safety Measures At Brockton Intersection, Multi-Crash Site
BROCKTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — An intersection in the City of Brockton is gaining the attention of the public, as it's been the site of 72 crashes within the last five years. The four-way intersection of Belmont Street, Belmont Avenue, and Manomet Street is considered one of the most...
WCVB
Historic building on Newbury Street is the focus of a restoration campaign
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheChurch of the Covenant on Boston’s Newbury Street was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 2012 in part due to its spectacular interior design. The sanctuary was redesigned in the 1890s by the Tiffany Glass and Decorating Company. The work included 42 stained glass windows, which are now the focus of a restoration campaign.
NECN
Tanám at Bow Market in Somerville's Union Square Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. One of the few Filipino dining spots in the Greater Boston area is shutting down. According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Tanám at Bow Market in the Union Square section of Somerville is closing its doors, with an Instagram post from owner Ellie Tiglao saying the following:
WCVB
Lodge at Publico in South Boston is transformed into a ski chalet for the season
A stop at Publico in South Boston may leave you feeling like you actually ventured north. The restaurant’s lodge area is decked out like a ski chalet for the winter. At the bar – drinks like the fireside chai, bunny slopes and the shot ski — promise to chase away a winter chill.
MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays
BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January.
whdh.com
Dorchester man arraigned in deadly Boston crash
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arraigned in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Boston in March. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, was arraigned in a hospital bed on charges including motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The charges come nearly a...
nbcboston.com
Porcini's in Watertown Is Closing After 23 Years in Business
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An Italian and Mediterranean restaurant west of Boston that is known in part for its working fireplace and garden patio is shutting down. According to a source, Porcini's in Watertown is getting ready to close its doors, with a post on its...
Sinkhole Shuts Down Caller Street In Peabody: Police
Caller Street in Peabody was closed from Main Street to Walnut Street because of a sink hole, Peabody Police said on Wednesday, Jan. 4 on Twitter. 🚨 Caller St is closed from Main St to Walnut St due to a sink hole. 🚨 Please avoid the area.— Peabody Police (@PeabodyPolice) January 4, 2023 Police s…
WCVB
Restoring historic textiles and furniture in New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — At the heart of every project atMuseum Textile Services in Andover is the art and science of conservation. Director and chief conservator Camille Myers Breeze said her job can take many forms. Some days she and her team are installing an exhibit, wearing hard hats and working in dirty, hot, and loud conditions. Other days, they’re spending hours looking through a microscope or working with tiny needles.
Cars keyed twice in past month in East Boston
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON - A rash of keyed cars in East Boston has neighbors fed up and looking to police for help. "The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable. They need to step up the patrol," says Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed. It's happened twice on Bremen Street in the last month. Someone is going down the street and keying cars up and down the block. We spotted at least a dozen cars hit, but neighbors say there are even more. All too often, insurance will not cover vandalism like this. Mackin...
Boston police clocked 1,675 overtime hours during William and Kate’s visit
Boston police worked 1,675 overtime hours during the handful of days Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales visited the city for an award ceremony, a brief meeting with President Biden and a welcome event on City Hall Plaza. Those overtime hours cost the department $105,267, with Friday, Dec. 2,...
WCVB
Restoration project in Lowell, Mass., works to connect with local community
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The century-old organ atChrist Church United in Lowell is undergoing restoration at the same time as the church building around it. The goal of both projects is to connect with the community in Lowell. Joseph Rotella, owner of Spencer Organ Company, is leading the restoration project. Work includes removing all of the pipes, cleaning them, and ensuring they play the correct notes.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
WCVB
Dozens of cars parked on East Boston street caught on camera being vandalized
BOSTON — Boston police are searching for the person that surveillance video captured walking down an East Boston street, apparently scratching the side of parked vehicles. The video shows a man walking down one side of Bremen street in East Boston early Tuesday morning, appearing to casually vandalize many of the cars on the street in a matter of minutes.
high-profile.com
CEDAC Provides Financing for Mass. Affordable Housing
Boston – The Baker-Polito Administration convened a Housing Roundtable discussion in Haverhill on Dec. 8, 2022 and announced funding awards in the most recent competitive round for affordable housing across the Commonwealth. The Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC) has partnered with the Department of Housing and Community Development...
JetBlue just launched its ‘big winter sale’
The sale runs through Jan. 11. Bostonians can explore places like Miami, Charleston, and San Diego this winter for less money on JetBlue. JetBlue is offering flights out of Boston for as low as $44 during the airline’s annual Big Winter Sale, which launched on Wednesday. The fares must be booked by Jan. 11 at midnight and are good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Jan. 17 and March 29.
Crew Turned Boston Logan Airport, Others Into Personal Piggy Banks: DA
A New Jersey man accused of being the driver for a crew of thieves who swiped passenger's luggage filled with cash and jewels from Logan International Airport returns to court this week. Luis Arellano-Corrales, 30, of Paterson, is accused of working with a trio of thieves to steal a woman's ba…
universalhub.com
Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway
Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
Kray Plates popular takeout no longer a secret in Hyde Park
BOSTON - If you don't look closely, you might not even see it. There's a tiny takeout spot in Hyde Park that features Haitian and Jamaican food and has a cult following.Kray Plates is a takeout spot run out of another restaurant, Gourmet Fish. It is an underground, virtual movement of people who love Krayla Brice's cooking."Food is just like a big part of my family," she told WBZ-TV. "My mom is Haitian and then my dad is Jamaican."Krayla pairs that background to make Haitian-Jamaican-inspired dishes with Haitian Epis, garlic, herbs, parsley, scallion and seasonings."You blend it up and make...
