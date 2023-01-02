Read full article on original website
Rain dies down this evening, returns by midday Thursday
After a dry morning, rain arrived as expected this afternoon. Add in the gusty east wind and it’s quite a “wintry afternoon” outside with temperatures only in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The strong east wind continues through early tomorrow, then dies down. So far we’ve...
Gusty east wind, more rain later today
Good morning! It’s a cool & breezy start to our day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Similar to Tuesday, spotty light showers are still passing through the metro area around 3:00 A.M. Most of the showers should taper off by sunrise. The big story today will be a strengthening east wind. The gustiest wind will impact the western Columbia River Gorge and the central/east metro area. At times, gusts will exceed 65 mph in the western Gorge. Peak gusts on the east side of the metro area could reach 50+ mph. Elsewhere in the metro area, gusts should be in the ballpark of 30-45 mph. Basically the farther away you’re located from the Gorge, the lighter the wind should be. East winds will also impact much of the coastline, as well as the higher slopes of our mountains. Isolated power outages will be possible, but this shouldn’t be quite as impactful as our previous wind event. Expect another round of rain to pass through the region this afternoon and evening. Precipitation will overrun cooler air in the central Gorge, resulting in a mix of snow and freezing rain. Roads will turn icy/snowy tonight around that part of the Gorge (especially the upper Hood River Valley). It’ll be a close call along I-84 / river level.
Seattle weather: Wind advisory for foothills, coast, and strait Wednesday evening
SEATTLE - A powerful low pressure system well offshore will produce gusty east winds in Washington and Oregon Wednesday and Thursday. This storm will impact the California Coast the most with heavy rain and strong wind today, which will likely lead to widespread flooding and power outages. For Western Washington,...
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/4/23 – Rainy & Windy
There have been some questions about the “Bomb Cyclone” that has spun up in the Pacific and is moving eastward towards the coast. If you recall, I mentioned yesterday that this was a developing low pressure area west of the Oregon/California border. The low is still expected to slow as it moves eastward and is expected to give northern California heavy rain, strong winds, dangerous seas and surf. The good news for us is that the low will slow, start to weaken, then by tomorrow, turn and move northward along the coast. It is expected to remain far enough offshore that we will be spared the severe impacts that northern California will see. One element that will affect us though is the fact that we have strong high pressure to our east and now a strong low pressure area to the southwest. This is causing strong easterly winds that will persist thru tonight and tomorrow into Friday when the low is finally to our northwest, west of Vancouver Island, still headed northward.
Mainly Dry Morning, Turning Showery Later Today
Good morning! A few showers are passing through northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, but most of that activity should wind down before sunrise. Roads will be wet during the morning commute, but little to no rain is expected. If you need to travel through the Gorge, minor snow/ice accumulation could make it difficult to travel before sunrise. Clouds should break later this A.M., giving us some decent sunshine through the early afternoon. Eventually, clouds will stream back in. Another weak front will swing through the region, bringing late afternoon and evening showers. Temperatures should reach the mid to upper 40s away from the Gorge. Locations closer to the Gorge like the central & east metro could stay cooler today due to a breezy east wind. Expect highs closer to 43-46 degrees.
Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall
Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
Hazardous Weather Advisories in California, Oregon, Washington
There are a few weather advisories for hazardous weather conditions in Washington, Oregon, and California over the next 24 to 36 hours. The National Weather Service is reporting weather conditions to watch for. Hazardous Weather Advisory for Kittitas & Yakima Counties in Washington. A winter weather advisory is in effect...
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
1-4 Severe Weather Continues, Be Ready
The United States of America with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather. It looks as though the severe weather is not wanting to stop.
Pacific Power responds to wind storm power outages, expects more through tomorrow
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Regional electricity utility Pacific Power says today it has crews in place getting ready for power outages related to windy weather today and tomorrow. Pacific Power’s says its meteorology team is monitoring a storm and its field personnel are preparing to respond to wind-related service interruptions for the storm which is forecast to linger across Oregon and Northern California through Thursday evening.
Widespread showers, thunderstorms in Monday’s forecast
A warm front that moved into the region Saturday afternoon is priming the area for a cold front developing in the Pacific Northwest. Donald Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said the cold front — while not actually bringing colder temperatures to the area — will instead cause widespread showers and thunderstorms.
20 to 30-Foot Waves on Washington / Oregon Coast: Wind and Surf Advisories
(Newport, Oregon) – A rather forceful offshore storm is bringing a variety of warnings and advisories to parts of the Oregon coast and upper Washington coast, as wave height offshore will be producing large breakers well over 20 feet on Thursday. (Photo of Boiler Bay near Depoe Bay, courtesy Amy Kathleen Williams / Oregon King Tides)
Consider an Oregon winter getaway during the off-season
You may already be looking forward to a tropical summer vacation, but going on a wintertime staycation has some perks of its own.
Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?
A "highly impactful" winter storm remains on track to deliver heavy snow to parts of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, and it's looking more and more likely that the heaviest precipitation will be across the southern half of the state. "Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest...
New Beautiful Free Camping Spots
This year was full of amazing camping...amazing free camping. All of our favorite spots this year were new to us! We even boondocked in another country. It was Canada, but still, it felt pretty amazing to be able to explore the area while camping for free. Especially since Canada is full of some of the most beautiful places on earth.
3.2 Magnitude earthquake felt in northern Utah on Tuesday, 14 seismic events in that location since New Year’s Day
UTAH — Earthquakes are a reality for many regions regardless of whether the area is on a boundary of tectonic plates or not. Utah is a prime example, as it […]
Oregon witness questions large circle indentation in backyard snow
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). An Oregon witness at La Pine reported unusual activity in his home after discovering a 30-foot-wide, circle-shaped indentation in the snow at about 4:30 a.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
