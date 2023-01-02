Good morning! It’s a cool & breezy start to our day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Similar to Tuesday, spotty light showers are still passing through the metro area around 3:00 A.M. Most of the showers should taper off by sunrise. The big story today will be a strengthening east wind. The gustiest wind will impact the western Columbia River Gorge and the central/east metro area. At times, gusts will exceed 65 mph in the western Gorge. Peak gusts on the east side of the metro area could reach 50+ mph. Elsewhere in the metro area, gusts should be in the ballpark of 30-45 mph. Basically the farther away you’re located from the Gorge, the lighter the wind should be. East winds will also impact much of the coastline, as well as the higher slopes of our mountains. Isolated power outages will be possible, but this shouldn’t be quite as impactful as our previous wind event. Expect another round of rain to pass through the region this afternoon and evening. Precipitation will overrun cooler air in the central Gorge, resulting in a mix of snow and freezing rain. Roads will turn icy/snowy tonight around that part of the Gorge (especially the upper Hood River Valley). It’ll be a close call along I-84 / river level.

OREGON STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO