PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Paul Mulcahy scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half to help Rutgers pull away and beat Maryland 64-50 on Thursday night for its fifth straight win. Mulcahy made all five of his shots in the second half, including a 3-pointer plus both...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO