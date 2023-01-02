ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Citrus County Chronicle

Famed choreographer Ratmansky joins NYC Ballet in August

NEW YORK (AP) — Acclaimed choreographer Alexei Ratmansky won't be going far this summer when he leaves American Ballet Theatre — he'll simply be crossing Lincoln Center's plaza over to New York City Ballet. Ratmansky, one of the leading classical choreographers in the world, will join NYCB in...
Citrus County Chronicle

Mulcahy helps Rutgers pull away in 2nd half to beat Maryland

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Paul Mulcahy scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half to help Rutgers pull away and beat Maryland 64-50 on Thursday night for its fifth straight win. Mulcahy made all five of his shots in the second half, including a 3-pointer plus both...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

