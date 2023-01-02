Read full article on original website
Northern Lancaster County Regional police identify lost man
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 6, 3:59 a.m.: The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department reports that they have identified the man and no longer require assistance. Previously: The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man. The pictured man...
abc27.com
Lancaster Bureau of Police investigating crash with serious injuries
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Jan 4. Police have said they responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle with people trapped inside the vehicle. This vehicle was the only one that was occupied at the time of the crash.
Both occupants inside serious car crash in Lancaster County expected to survive
LANCASTER, Pa. — Two people involved in a Thursday, Jan. 4 Lancaster County car crash are both expected to survive. Around 6 p.m., officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to a car crash involving an overturned car with two people trapped inside. The crash involved two...
One person in critical condition after central Pa. crash
Two people were insured in a crash in Lancaster on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to a vehicle crash in the 300 block of North Plum Street involving an overturned vehicle with people trapped inside of a vehicle. The crash involved two vehicles, but...
pahomepage.com
Police investigating fatal house fire in Lancaster County
According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 80-year-old Anna Manson passed away inside her residence due to smoke inhalation. Police investigating fatal house fire in Lancaster …. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 80-year-old Anna Manson passed away inside her residence due to smoke inhalation. Billboards beg...
After boy drowns in Susquehanna River, siblings reject mom’s tale: ‘Stop lying, mommy’
A woman charged in her 5-year-old son’s drowning in the Susquehanna River tried to persuade her other children to lie about the circumstances of the death while talking to investigators, police said in court documents. Autumn L. Vossler, 29, was recently charged with four felony counts of child endangerment...
Elderly woman dies in Lancaster County fire
LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 3:42 p.m.: The deceased has been identified as Anna Manson, 80, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office. Her body was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further examination. Cause and manner of death are pending. An elderly Lancaster County woman died in...
UPDATE Two 'Expected To Survive' Following Serious Crash In Lancaster, Police Say
Two elderly people are expected to survive after reportedly being in critical condition— one with "life-threatening injuries"— following a "serious crash" in Lancaster on Wednesday, Jan. 4, city police announced in an updated release the following afternoon.Officers were called to the two-veh…
Man found dead on Lancaster County roadway allegedly climbed onto truck while it was stopped
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — No charges will be filed in the death of an Ephrata man found on a roadway in the borough on Christmas Day, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Paul Donnelly, 39, was found dead near the intersection of West Main Street and Main Avenue, police...
pahomepage.com
Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting
A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County …. A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin...
Residents, schools told to shelter in place over Dauphin County police incident
UPDATE: The shelter in place was lifted but residents are still asked to avoid the area, according to the Dauphin County Department of Public Safety. UPDATE: The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has vehicles at the scene. Police confirmed the coroner’s office was notified. Residents in part of Susquehanna...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire officials say smoking in bed caused fatal Reading fire
READING, Pa. - The Reading fire marshal's office said smoking in bed caused a December fire that claimed the life of a Reading man. Fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of N. Kenhorst Boulevard on December 15 after a neighbor reported seeing heavy smoke from the residence.
abc27.com
One dead after Dauphin County crash
HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
Second teen dies as a result of weekend house fire in Lancaster
A second Lancaster teen has died as a result of a Saturday house fire in Lancaster, fire officials confirmed Monday. The Lancaster Bureau of Fire said 13-year-old Ariana Leavitt died “as a result of injuries sustained during the fire.” Earlier Monday, Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni said autopsy findings showed the death of her sister, 18-year-old Anna Leavitt, was cause by smoke inhalation.
WGAL
Police respond to incident in Dauphin County
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is a police incident right now in Dauphin County. Details are very limited at this time, but there is a police presence in Susquehanna Township at Linglestown Road and Crooked Hill Road. WGAL is trying to learn more information. Stay with us for updates.
WGAL
Police investigation in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The Pennsylvania State Police SERT team was at the scene.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Police: York man broke into ex’s boyfriend’s South Bower home
SHENANDOAH – A York man is free on bail after borough police accused him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s new partner’s home. Jeremy Gross, 29, of 1029 Chanceford Avenue, is facing felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and summary harassment charges for the New Year’s Eve incident. The charges were filed by Lt. Travis Bowman.
abc27.com
Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline, an electrical fire caused serious damage to a rowhome in Harrisburg just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Enterline says the fire started in an extension cord that was on a porch in the 500 block...
Coroner confirms Pa. woman killed by impact when hit by a tractor-trailer
A woman died from blunt force injuries after she was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking down a York County road last week, the coroner’s office confirmed. 37-year-old Kristi Why, who had no fixed address, was walking with a friend on Arsenal Road at the Interstate 83 off-ramp in Manchester Township on Dec. 28, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
WGAL
Dauphin County Department of Public Safety tells some residents to shelter in place
The Dauphin County Department of Public Safety is telling some residents to shelter in place. "A police incident is occurring in Susquehanna Township. Please avoid the area. Anyone working or residing within the highlighted area below is asked to shelter indoors, away from windows," Dauphin County DPS tweeted. This content...
FOX 43
Comments / 1