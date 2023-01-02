ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

FOX 43

Northern Lancaster County Regional police identify lost man

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 6, 3:59 a.m.: The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department reports that they have identified the man and no longer require assistance. Previously: The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man. The pictured man...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Bureau of Police investigating crash with serious injuries

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Jan 4. Police have said they responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle with people trapped inside the vehicle. This vehicle was the only one that was occupied at the time of the crash.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

One person in critical condition after central Pa. crash

Two people were insured in a crash in Lancaster on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to a vehicle crash in the 300 block of North Plum Street involving an overturned vehicle with people trapped inside of a vehicle. The crash involved two vehicles, but...
LANCASTER, PA
pahomepage.com

Police investigating fatal house fire in Lancaster County

According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 80-year-old Anna Manson passed away inside her residence due to smoke inhalation. Police investigating fatal house fire in Lancaster …. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 80-year-old Anna Manson passed away inside her residence due to smoke inhalation. Billboards beg...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Elderly woman dies in Lancaster County fire

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 3:42 p.m.: The deceased has been identified as Anna Manson, 80, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office. Her body was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further examination. Cause and manner of death are pending. An elderly Lancaster County woman died in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting

A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County …. A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire officials say smoking in bed caused fatal Reading fire

READING, Pa. - The Reading fire marshal's office said smoking in bed caused a December fire that claimed the life of a Reading man. Fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of N. Kenhorst Boulevard on December 15 after a neighbor reported seeing heavy smoke from the residence.
READING, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Dauphin County crash

HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Second teen dies as a result of weekend house fire in Lancaster

A second Lancaster teen has died as a result of a Saturday house fire in Lancaster, fire officials confirmed Monday. The Lancaster Bureau of Fire said 13-year-old Ariana Leavitt died “as a result of injuries sustained during the fire.” Earlier Monday, Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni said autopsy findings showed the death of her sister, 18-year-old Anna Leavitt, was cause by smoke inhalation.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Police respond to incident in Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is a police incident right now in Dauphin County. Details are very limited at this time, but there is a police presence in Susquehanna Township at Linglestown Road and Crooked Hill Road. WGAL is trying to learn more information. Stay with us for updates.
WGAL

Police investigation in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The Pennsylvania State Police SERT team was at the scene.
NEW OXFORD, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Police: York man broke into ex’s boyfriend’s South Bower home

SHENANDOAH – A York man is free on bail after borough police accused him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s new partner’s home. Jeremy Gross, 29, of 1029 Chanceford Avenue, is facing felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and summary harassment charges for the New Year’s Eve incident. The charges were filed by Lt. Travis Bowman.
SHENANDOAH, PA
abc27.com

Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline, an electrical fire caused serious damage to a rowhome in Harrisburg just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Enterline says the fire started in an extension cord that was on a porch in the 500 block...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Dauphin County Department of Public Safety tells some residents to shelter in place

The Dauphin County Department of Public Safety is telling some residents to shelter in place. "A police incident is occurring in Susquehanna Township. Please avoid the area. Anyone working or residing within the highlighted area below is asked to shelter indoors, away from windows," Dauphin County DPS tweeted. This content...
FOX 43

FOX 43

