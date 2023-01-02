Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom SeenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Sporting News
Who is Elias Pettersson? Meet the Canucks prospect with the same name as the team's star center
NHL fans may notice a familiar name on Sweden's roster at the 2023 World Juniors. Skating for the Swedes is a player by the name of Elias Pettersson. No, not that Elias Pettersson. A different Elias Pettersson. While the current Canucks stars did in fact play for Sweden at the...
Sporting News
IIHF goalie interference, explained: Why USA had two goals called back in World Juniors semifinal loss
Goalie interference is a grey area in the game of hockey. That applies to international competitions as well. The United States had not just one, but two goals disallowed for goaltender interference during its 6-2 semifinal loss to Canada on Wednesday night. USA head coach Rand Pecknold expressed his frustration...
Sporting News
NHL All-Star rosters 2023: List of selections from all four divisions
With the Winter Classic in the rearview mirror, the next big event on the NHL schedule is All-Star Weekend. The best players in the league will head to South Florida for the skills competition and 3-on-3 game. The initial rosters for each team were announced on Thursday, Jan. 5. Eight...
Sporting News
World Juniors 2023 awards: Connor Bedard named MVP, All-Star and Best Forward at tournament
The 2023 World Junior Championship was one to remember. Multiple upsets, numerous contests decided in overtime and Canada earning the gold medal once again. Connor Bedard was the story of the tournament before and during the competition, and will continue to be in the weeks after. The 17-year-old phenom earned MVP, Best Forward and All-Star honors after setting multiple Canadian records. He finished the 2023 tournament first in goals, assists and points among all skaters.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Sporting News
Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for Week 18
The 2022 NFL season is coming to a close, and as the calendar turns to 2023, football fans are going to have to be weaned off the sport a bit. The NFL will soon go from having 16 matchups per week to a maximum of six. Those contests will be spread out over a few days, but it still won't be anything like the marathon that is the regular season.
Sporting News
What channel is Canada vs. USA on today? Start time, live stream for 2023 World Juniors semifinal
One of the best rivalries in the game of hockey is set to take center stage in Halifax on Wednesday night, as Canada and the USA meet in the 2023 World Juniors semifinals. Connor Bedard was the hero for Canada in the quarterfinals. The 17-year-old continued his stellar 2023 tournament by scoring the overtime winner in Canada's 4-3 win over Slovakia to send his team to the semifinals.
Sporting News
Toronto is trade rumor central: Why Raptors are most important team at 2023 trade deadline
The Raptors kicked off a six-game homestand on Wednesday night, falling to the Bucks in a strange overtime loss that featured a brutal start and wild comeback. That game only reinforced the belief of some Toronto fans that the team needs a roster shakeup. But front offices were monitoring the...
Sporting News
Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Clippers vs. Nuggets Thursday NBA game
The Clippers are hoping that their best player will be able to deliver a big performance on Thursday night as they attempt to snap a three-game losing streak. Kawhi Leonard and his teammates will travel to Denver for a Western Conference showdown with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. Los Angeles is hitting the road after dropping close contests against Boston, Indiana and Miami.
