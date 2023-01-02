ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin family spokesperson says, “He’s fighting”

Few details are available regarding the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains sedated and in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday night. Jordon Rooney, a marketing representative for Bills safety Damar Hamlin and a spokesperson for the Hamlin family, appeared earlier today on ABC’s Good Morning America.
NBC Sports

Purdy understands reasons why he was seventh-round 49ers pick

After watching what Brock Purdy has done in the NFL with the 49ers, the fact that he was selected with the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 draft certainly is head-scratching. But hindsight, of course, is 20/20. The rookie quarterback joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game

We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Cowboys cut James Washington

Cowboys wide receiver James Washington has been a disappointment in his first season in Dallas, and now his tenure with the team is over. Washington is being released today, according to multiple reports. A 2018 second-round draft pick of the Steelers, Washington became a free agent in the offseason and...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
ClutchPoints

Utah football’s Cam Rising gets concerning injury update after Rose Bowl loss

Cam Rising was forced to exit Utah football’s Rose Bowl game early due to an injury for the second straight year. And, for the second consecutive year, Rising had to watch from the sidelines as the Utes were bested, this time by the Penn State Nittany Lions. After the game, Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham spoke about the injury and delivered a concerning update, per Kevin Reynolds of The Salt Lake Tribune.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress

The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
NBC Sports

Report: Harbaugh, Panthers owner discuss head coaching job

A former 49ers coach could be returning to the NFL coaching scene this offseason. University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's return to the league reportedly is considered to be a "done deal" if a team were to give him an offer this upcoming offseason. ESPN's David Newton reported Tuesday, citing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Bills: Damar Hamlin has made “remarkable improvement” in past 24 hours

The Bills issued an update on safety Damar Hamlin‘s condition on Thursday morning. In a statement, the team says that Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery from the effects of going into cardiac arrest on the field during this week’s game against the Bengals. “Per the...
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson officially DNP; Tyler Huntley limited

John Harbaugh called Lamar Jackson “week to week” when the quarterback injured his knee Dec. 4. A month later, Jackson still isn’t ready to return. The Ravens listed Jackson as DNP on their practice report Wednesday, the 13th consecutive practice he has missed. His availability for Week...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh's NFL return 'done deal' if he gets offer

Jim Harbaugh’s name is floating around the NFL … again. The Michigan coach reportedly would leave his college football gig for another run in the NFL if he received an offer from a team, The Athletic reported Monday, citing multiple sources close to Harbaugh. “I think it is...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Sports

How to watch Commanders vs. Cowboys Week 18

The Commanders were officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17, but there's still one more game to play before Washington embarks on another offseason. Ron Rivera's group will play host to the playoff-bound Cowboys, who enter the final week of the regular season at 12-4 and still has a chance to win the NFC East. If the Commanders come up short in their season finale, they'll finish the year 7-9-1, which would be the third-straight seven-win season for Washington under Rivera.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

QB Jalen Hurts limited again at practice

Jalen Hurts was listed as limited on the Eagles’ initial practice report of the week. Seventeen days after suffering a right shoulder injury in Chicago, Hurts was listed as a limited participant in the Eagles’ walkthrough in their indoor Bubble. A walkthrough injury report is a projection of...
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

Bosa offers perfectly cocky assessment of his stellar season

Nick Bosa is good at football, and he's not afraid to flaunt it. The 49ers defensive end has the treatment of his body down to a science, and his dedication over the years has led to the current 2022 NFL season being the best of his career. When the Defensive...
NBC Sports

How Purdy, Kittle mischievously embrace Iowa college rivalry

The Brock Purdy-to-George Kittle connection has become a 49ers touchdown machine as of late, and their on-field chemistry might come as a surprise considering the pair's longstanding college rivalry. Purdy, the rookie quarterback, is an Iowa State alum, while his veteran tight end is a University of Iowa product. And...
IOWA CITY, IA

