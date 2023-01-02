The Commanders were officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17, but there's still one more game to play before Washington embarks on another offseason. Ron Rivera's group will play host to the playoff-bound Cowboys, who enter the final week of the regular season at 12-4 and still has a chance to win the NFC East. If the Commanders come up short in their season finale, they'll finish the year 7-9-1, which would be the third-straight seven-win season for Washington under Rivera.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 20 HOURS AGO