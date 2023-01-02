Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Related
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Extends goal-scoring steak
Ovechkin tallied a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Ovechkin put the finishing touches on the Capitals' victory with a power-play goal in the third period. The 37-year-old winger has now scored in four straight contests, tallying nine goals in that span. Ovechkin is third in the NHL with 29 goals through 41 games this season.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Ryan Borucki: Lands with Cubs
Borucki (forearm) and the Cubs agreed Wednesday on a minor-league deal, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The contract presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where Borucki will look to compete for a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen. Before putting himself in consideration for a roster spot with Chicago, the 28-year-old will first have to prove that he's fully past the left forearm strain that sidelined him for the final two months of the 2022 campaign. Prior to getting hurt last season, Borucki made 32 appearances in the majors between the Blue Jays and Mariners, netting a 5.68 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB across 25.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Booted off 40-man roster
The Brewers designated Kelley for assignment Wednesday. Kelley ceded his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Bryse Wilson, whom the Brewers acquired from the Pirates via trade Wednesday. While moving back and forth between Triple-A Nashville and the majors in 2022, Kelley didn't provide the Brewers with much evidence that he was deserving of a long-term stay in the big-league bullpen. Over 23.2 innings with Milwaukee, Kelley logged a 6.08 ERA and 1.44 WHIP.
CBS Sports
Nets' Joe Harris: Minor role in return
Harris (knee) finished with eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes Monday in the Nets' 139-103 win over the Spurs. Even though the Nets were without one of their rotational wings in Royce O'Neale (illness), Harris wasn't able to claim major minutes as he made his return to action after missing Brooklyn's previous four contests with a sore left knee. Assuming O'Neale's absence doesn't prove to be an extended one, Harris may struggle to capture a consistent 25-plus-minute role even after he's further removed from the knee injury.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Dom Nunez: Lands minor-league deal with Cubs
Nunez signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Monday. Nunez has made major-league appearances for the Rockies in three of the last four seasons but was claimed off waivers by the Giants in early November before being designated for assignment a week later. He'll now join the Cubs organization, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him serve as a non-roster invitee during spring training.
CBS Sports
Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills
Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
CBS Sports
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined
Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Puts together complete performance
Lopez amassed 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over Washington. Lopez reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 23 in Tuesday's win. He did so by shooting with efficiency from the field, as he knocked down 76.9 percent of his attempts from the field. Lopez has also been a big factor at the rim of late by recording four or more blocks in three of his last four appearances.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Limited to special teams Week 17
Miller did not see any snaps on offense during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17. The fourth-year speedster hasn't recorded a catch since Week 13 and has logged just four targets overall since that contest, but Week 17 marked the first 2022 game in which he's enjoyed active status yet failed to log a snap from scrimmage. However, Miller could bounce right back with a solid allotment of playing time in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Falcons, considering the Buccaneers are likely to afford reserves such as Miller more snaps than usual as the game unfolds.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Junior Fernandez: On the move again
Fernandez was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from the Yankees on Thursday. Since September, Fernandez has gone from the Cardinals to the Pirates to the Yankees and now to the Blue Jays via the waiver process. It's easy to see the appeal in taking a shot on Fernandez's big arm, but it's been a few years since the 25-year-old has had consistent success at the major- or minor-league level.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Brian O'Keefe: Re-signs with Mariners
O'Keefe re-signed with the Mariners on a minor-league contract Monday. He's presumably been given an invitation to big-league spring training. O'Keefe reached the majors for the first time in 2022 as a 29-year-old, seeing action in two games with the M's. He's likely to spend most of 2023 at Triple-A Tacoma again.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jacob Nottingham: Signs on with Mariners
Nottingham signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Tuesday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. The contract figures to include an invitation to major-league spring training. Nottingham has a career .698 OPS over parts of four big-league seasons, with his last stint in the majors coming in 2021 with the Mariners.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Vinny Nittoli: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Nittoli was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Wednesday. After Philadelphia acquired Erich Uelmen from the Cubs on Wednesday, Nittoli was the odd man out, losing his spot on the 40-man roster. The right-hander spent the majority of the 2022 campaign with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as a member of the Yankees organization, but he did join the Phillies roster late last year. Nittoli tossed two scoreless innings with Philadelphia in September and could have a shot at joining the big-league roster at some point this summer.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Ryan Succop: Misses three times
Succop missed two of three field-goal attempts and one of two extra-point tries in Week 17's 30-24 win over the Panthers. Succop converted from 22 yards but missed field goals from 53 and 26 yards, with the latter attempt blocked. With a missed PAT as well, it was a rough outing for the veteran, who sits just outside the top 10 league-wide in scoring at his position with one game remaining.
Comments / 0