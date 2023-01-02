ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Male killed in Lafayette’s first homicide of 2023

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The city of Lafayette reported its first homicide of 2023 on the first day of the new year, according to police.

The Lafayette Police Dept. responded to a shooting around 11:51 p.m. on Sunday, January 1 in the 800 block of N. 7th Street.

IMPD officers shoot armed man who had been sleeping in his grandma’s driveway

A male who had been shot was found outside.

He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.

His name and age will be released later by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.

LPD said this remains an open investigation.

Comments / 7

Harold Bass
3d ago

more to come Lafayette indiana is getting as bad as Chicago and Gary, all run by democrats

Reply(2)
4
 

Related
FOX59

Teens arrested for string of Lafayette fires

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested for arson in a string of fires throughout Lafayette. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the string of arsons began on Sept. 17, 2020, and involved five separate fires with the most recent occurring on Jan. 2 on Olympia Drive. Police said the two teenagers are accused […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

IMPD makes arrest in Alsuda Court homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in a homicide that took the life of a 31-year-old man in late December. Police arrested Emmanuel Newman on January 5 in connection to a shooting police investigated on December 28. On that date, IMPD responded to Alsuda Court just before 3 a.m. on a report of a person […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Surveillance images released of suspects in Lafayette arsons

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department are asking for help identifying suspects in a series of arsons. Investigators said the arsons happened on Olympia Drive. They have been working to collect evidence and work with businesses in the area. Anyone who recognizes the suspects...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Juvenile shot on the near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is responding after a juvenile was shot on the near west side of Indianapolis. Police responded to the 200 block of Berwick Avenue at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community (southwest of the W. Michigan/N. Tibbs intersection) around 8:15 a.m. Friday. Officers located a child who had been shot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 arrested after gun pulled in I-69 road rage incident

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State Police said a gun was displayed during a case of road rage on I-69. Police said a motorist called 911 shortly after midnight to report a road rage incident on I-69 in Madison County. The caller told police someone in a minivan pointed a […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

3 teens killed in first few days of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — All three of the homicide victims killed in 2023 have been teenagers. It’s a tragic trend that’s grown over the last several years. The latest victim, 17-year-old Brandon Banks, was killed on Ingram Street yesterday. On January 2, 15-year-old James Martin died and on January 3, 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. was killed at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy’s final homicide victims of 2022, first of 2023 ID’d

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the identities of the final two homicide victims of 2022 and the first person to die by homicide in 2023. Teen killed on Jan. 2, 2023 James Martin, 15, was killed on January 2, 2023 in what IMPD has called an “unintentional” shooting. Martin was admitted as […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a vehicle in the middle of the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

17-year-old found dead in vehicle on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Ingram Street around 3:30 p.m. and found Brandon Banks, 17, inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. IMPD is currently asking anyone with video footage or information on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead after shooting on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near east side. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ingram Street. Police found a person in a vehicle that had been shot and killed. IMPD is looking for witnesses and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Lafayette Homicide Victim ID’d

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The victim in Sunday night’s homicide in Lafayette has been identified. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office says Anthony Holdbrook was found laying on the ground at North Seventh Street just before midnight. Holdbrook had been shot at least one time, says the coroner’s office.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Lafayette police investigate deadly shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year in a shooting that happened Sunday night near 7th and Union streets. Shortly before midnight, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of 7th Street and found a victim who had been shot lying on the ground.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

First homicide of 2023 stems from teenager shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The first homicide of 2023 was the result of a shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Monday, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department stated that at 2:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to Community East Hospital on report of a walk-in person shot. Officer reported locating a teenage male at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

