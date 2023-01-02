Male killed in Lafayette’s first homicide of 2023

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The city of Lafayette reported its first homicide of 2023 on the first day of the new year, according to police.

The Lafayette Police Dept. responded to a shooting around 11:51 p.m. on Sunday, January 1 in the 800 block of N. 7th Street.

A male who had been shot was found outside.

He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.

His name and age will be released later by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.

LPD said this remains an open investigation.

