New York City, NY

MIMMIE
3d ago

You talk the talk, but can you walk the walk. Action speaks louder the words, and steel doesn't have anything to do with it. New York is in a mess, no dragging around, just do it!

adafruit.com

New York breaks the right to repair bill as it’s signed into law

The Digital Fair Repair Act enforces a consumers right to repair and refurbish their purchased goods. The version signed into law late last month in NYC included some adjustments that critics say make the bill “functionally useless”. Applicable electronic devices become eligible for coverage on July 1st 2023. Learn more at The Verge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This County Uses The Most HEAP Benefits In New York

Many people in New York State have been hit hard by the economy over the years. Because of this, and other factors, the Empire State has put in place several programs that can assist lower-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. From Unemployment Assistance to Medicaid...
NEW YORK STATE
nysportsday.com

Work Resumes on New York Gambling Expansion on Jan. 4

New York gambling expansion plans are at different completion stages and overseen by various officials. However, perhaps the most prominent among them is the proposed NY online casino and poker legalization, slated to be discussed soon by the New York State Legislature. That body’s 2023 session begins at noon on Jan. 4.
NEW YORK STATE
wnypapers.com

Hochul signs legislation allowing individuals to become one-day marriage officiants

Legislation creates pathway for lay individuals to become one-day marriage officiants capable of performing a marriage in state. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation S.739A/A.6300A into law, creating a new path for people over the age of 18 to apply for “one-day designation,” authorizing them to solemnize a single marriage on a specified day in the state of New York.
Chalkbeat

Goodbye, Regents? A NY commission mulls graduation requirements

New York’s high school students have taken Regents exams since the 1870s. But they could become a relic of the past, as state officials start the final leg of a lengthy process to rethink the state’s graduation requirements. In New York, students are generally required to earn 22 course credits in high school and take five Regents exams, including one each in English, math, science, and social studies. A 64-person commission charged...
New York Post

NY state Democrats pack key panel to sink Gov. Hochul’s top-judge pick Hector LaSalle

ALBANY — State Senate Democrats are set to stack a key legislative committee with progressives in order to block Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nomination of centrist Judge Hector LaSalle to lead New York’s highest court. A resolution approved along party lines on Wednesday, the first day of the 2023 legislative session in Albany, expands the Judiciary Committee from 15 to 19 members – three Democrats and one Republican. The maneuver could give progressives just enough votes to ensure the nomination does not reach the full chamber, LaSalle could get approved by a bipartisan majority to become the state’s first Hispanic chief judge. “It...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State

Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
BUFFALO, NY
eastendbeacon.com

Hochul Vetoes Indigenous Graves Protection Act

Pictured Above: The Hawthorne Road site on Sugar Loaf Hill, where human remains believed to be a Shinnecock grave site were found on a construction site in 2018. New York Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that had unanimous support in the State Legislature that would have protected indigenous gravesites in the waning days of 2022, a move that makes New York still just one of three states in the union that does not provide this protection.
NEW JERSEY STATE
governing.com

New York City Considers Controversial Medicare Plan

(TNS) — New York City's City Council leaders announced late Tuesday, Jan. 3, that they will consider legislation to roll back a local law that stands in the way of Mayor Adams’ long-sought push to make a controversial Medicare plan the only cost-free health insurance option available for the municipal government’s retired workforce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

This new law makes it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homes

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation last week that will make it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homeowners. The bill, called the “Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act,” passed the state legislature on a bipartisan basis in May, but Hochul waited until the end of the year to sign it. Her office didn’t respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
NEW YORK STATE

