Read full article on original website
MIMMIE
3d ago
You talk the talk, but can you walk the walk. Action speaks louder the words, and steel doesn't have anything to do with it. New York is in a mess, no dragging around, just do it!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Related
wbfo.org
Gov. Kathy Hochul has long to-do list as New York’s legislative session begins
Now that she has secured a full-term, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has a busy agenda for 2023, including a new state budget, dealing with calls for criminal justice changes and getting her pick for Chief Judge through the State Senate. As lawmakers return to Albany, the state is also...
Terramation: The Newest Form of Burial for New Yorkers
Thanks to a new bill that was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul over the holiday you can now be buried wherever you like in New York State, once you have been turned into dirt that is. This may sound far-fetched but New York State is the 6th state in the union to permit this type of burial.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn’s Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn Appointed the Majority Whip of the NY State Assembly
New York State Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, who represents the 42nd AD of Brooklyn that includes Ditmas Park, Flatbush, East Flatbush and Midwood, on Wednesday was appointed as the Majority Whip of the Democratic-controlled New York State Assembly. “I am extremely grateful and appreciative of New York State Assembly Speaker...
adafruit.com
New York breaks the right to repair bill as it’s signed into law
The Digital Fair Repair Act enforces a consumers right to repair and refurbish their purchased goods. The version signed into law late last month in NYC included some adjustments that critics say make the bill “functionally useless”. Applicable electronic devices become eligible for coverage on July 1st 2023. Learn more at The Verge.
This County Uses The Most HEAP Benefits In New York
Many people in New York State have been hit hard by the economy over the years. Because of this, and other factors, the Empire State has put in place several programs that can assist lower-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. From Unemployment Assistance to Medicaid...
New York State Third Place On This List, And Not For Good Reason
For the past 46 years, United Van Lines has done a study tracking state-to-state migration patterns. The results from 2022 were just released and it appears that New York State made a list that doesn't seem very promising. United Van Lines says that the past years data has revealed some...
nysportsday.com
Work Resumes on New York Gambling Expansion on Jan. 4
New York gambling expansion plans are at different completion stages and overseen by various officials. However, perhaps the most prominent among them is the proposed NY online casino and poker legalization, slated to be discussed soon by the New York State Legislature. That body’s 2023 session begins at noon on Jan. 4.
wnypapers.com
Hochul signs legislation allowing individuals to become one-day marriage officiants
Legislation creates pathway for lay individuals to become one-day marriage officiants capable of performing a marriage in state. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation S.739A/A.6300A into law, creating a new path for people over the age of 18 to apply for “one-day designation,” authorizing them to solemnize a single marriage on a specified day in the state of New York.
New Laws and Bills in New York To Look Out For in 2023
With the start of a brand new year comes new laws that will be set into place. While some of them are beneficial to most residents of New York state, others may think differently. New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. Sometimes we can come...
NY senators pledge to get U.S. funding for WNY storm recovery
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We know our community suffered because of the deadly holiday blizzard as lives were lost across Western New York. But they were also storm-related costs, which were crippling to local governments. Now our two U.S. senators from New York State say they have our backs as...
Goodbye, Regents? A NY commission mulls graduation requirements
New York’s high school students have taken Regents exams since the 1870s. But they could become a relic of the past, as state officials start the final leg of a lengthy process to rethink the state’s graduation requirements. In New York, students are generally required to earn 22 course credits in high school and take five Regents exams, including one each in English, math, science, and social studies. A 64-person commission charged...
NY state Democrats pack key panel to sink Gov. Hochul’s top-judge pick Hector LaSalle
ALBANY — State Senate Democrats are set to stack a key legislative committee with progressives in order to block Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nomination of centrist Judge Hector LaSalle to lead New York’s highest court. A resolution approved along party lines on Wednesday, the first day of the 2023 legislative session in Albany, expands the Judiciary Committee from 15 to 19 members – three Democrats and one Republican. The maneuver could give progressives just enough votes to ensure the nomination does not reach the full chamber, LaSalle could get approved by a bipartisan majority to become the state’s first Hispanic chief judge. “It...
Former Assemblyman Michael Cusick named president and CEO of SIEDC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Former Assemblyman Michael Cusick, who served the people of the 63rd district since 2003, officially vacating office just last week, has announced he is taking on another prominent borough role, joining the Staten Island Economic Development Corporation (SIEDC), as its president and CEO. “Being at...
Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State
Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
eastendbeacon.com
Hochul Vetoes Indigenous Graves Protection Act
Pictured Above: The Hawthorne Road site on Sugar Loaf Hill, where human remains believed to be a Shinnecock grave site were found on a construction site in 2018. New York Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that had unanimous support in the State Legislature that would have protected indigenous gravesites in the waning days of 2022, a move that makes New York still just one of three states in the union that does not provide this protection.
New York City Mayor Adams calls out de Blasio for team's criticism of his administration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is calling on his predecessor, former Mayor Bill de Blasio, to stop his team from its criticism of the current administration.
NBC New York
Hospitals to Cancel Elective Procedures, Discharge ASAP as Nurse Strike Looms: Sources
Time is running out, with just five days left from the possibility of New York City nurses going on strike at seven major local hospitals — but the nurses union says not all of those hospitals were at the negotiating table on Wednesday. Hospital sources told NBC New York...
governing.com
New York City Considers Controversial Medicare Plan
(TNS) — New York City's City Council leaders announced late Tuesday, Jan. 3, that they will consider legislation to roll back a local law that stands in the way of Mayor Adams’ long-sought push to make a controversial Medicare plan the only cost-free health insurance option available for the municipal government’s retired workforce.
This new law makes it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation last week that will make it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homeowners. The bill, called the “Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act,” passed the state legislature on a bipartisan basis in May, but Hochul waited until the end of the year to sign it. Her office didn’t respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
Report: NY cities among worst in the nation for poverty and homelessness
(The Center Square) – A recent study looking at U.S. cities with the most economically at-risk residents, found some areas of concern for New Yorkers. While no Empire State city finished among the top 20 neediest in the WalletHub report, there were categories they ranked the worst. For example,...
Comments / 6