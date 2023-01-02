Read full article on original website
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
A National Travel App Lists the Top 10 Restaurants in Marietta, But Locals May Not AgreeDeanLandMarietta, GA
Affordable Luxury Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Networking For Atlanta Women: The ATL Girl GangJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Hiking into the new year at Red Top Mountain State Park
ACWORTH, Ga. - It’s become something of a tradition here at Good Day Atlanta to start off our new year at one of Georgia’s state parks. So why should 2023 be any different?. This morning, we laced up our hiking shoes (and put on our long johns!) and...
fox5atlanta.com
The best diners around metro Atlanta
If you're dining out, sometimes it can be challenging to find a menu that fits everyone in your party's needs. That's where Atlanta's diners come in, and food expert Skye Estroff joins Sharon Lawson with her picks for the top five diners around town.
fox5atlanta.com
HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest kicks off for a good cause in Atlanta
It's going to be a weekend to remember when HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest kicks off next week with food, music, and fun in Atlanta. The HBCU Legacy Foundation's Frank Johnson and La Keisha Johnson join Alyse Eady to talk about more of the great events planned.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
fox5atlanta.com
Etowah River Park in Canton closes for flooding
CANTON, Ga. - City officials have closed the trail eastward of Etowah River Park in Canton due to flooding after Tuesday's severe weather. Authorities have also temporarily closed Heritage Park for the same reason. Residents are urged to avoid the area and take caution. The City plans to send out...
fox5atlanta.com
Adairsville authorities close road to repair power lines
ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. - The Adairsville police are warning residents to avoid the area of Manning Mill Road until late Wednesday night due to ongoing repairs. Officials say there are low hanging lines from a power pole in the area. The street will be shut down from Box 150 to Box...
fox5atlanta.com
Buckhead residents nervous after woman seen 'casing' homes
ATLANTA - Residents in Buckhead are on edge after a woman has been caught on surveillance cameras checking doors and peering through windows. "She's knocking and trying the door handles, looking in windows of homes. Seems like she's casing our homes," said one resident who didn't want her name used.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man abandoned kittens at Georgia Dunkin Donuts
HIRAM, Ga. - Police in Hiram, Georgia are looking for a man accused of abandoning multiple kittens outside a local Dunkin Donuts. Officials say on Dec. 31, the man was seen leaving a pet carrier with four kittens outside the coffee company's location on the 4400 block of Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway.
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County backyard buried under water after storm
Overnight rainfall flooded several streets in Cherokee County. One family's entire backyard was swallowed by flooding waters.
fox5atlanta.com
Fire damages one of Atlanta's oldest historic buildings
ATLANTA - An early morning fire damaged one of Atlanta's oldest historical homes Tuesday. Officials say shortly after 3:30 a.m. the fire broke out in the attic of the 1840 Joseph Willis House, which is located on the 1500 block of Willis Mill Road. The house, which was home to...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticizes California over SoFi Stadium no tailgating policy
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticized the College Football Playoff and the state of California after news broke fans won’t be able to tailgate at SoFi Stadium for the National Championship on Monday. Tailgating will not be allowed on-site before the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU...
fox5atlanta.com
Possible tornado tears through northern Heard County
The National Weather Service will head to Heard County to survey damage and see whether a tornado did touch down in the area. The violent storm tore through Roosterville leaving debris scattered across the small community.
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County tornado devastates neighborhoods
Sullivan Road used to be lined with trees that were planted 20 years ago. Tuesday's tornado flattened many of them across the roadway.
fox5atlanta.com
Officials to determine whether tornado touched down in Heard County
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service announced plans to head to Heard County Thursday to survey damages and determine whether a tornado touched down in the area. This comes after Tuesday night’s violent storm left a path of destruction and flooding across metro-Atlanta. "I’m just praying the...
fox5atlanta.com
TCU vs. Georgia: Which team each state is rooting for in the 2023 CFP National Championship Game
ATLANTA - Most college football fans in the U.S. appear to be pulling for the TCU Horned Frogs to upset the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Sports gambling website BetOnline created a map of fans' rooting interest based on geo-tagged Twitter data and fan...
fox5atlanta.com
Doctors treat chronic knee pain with injections of patient's own blood
Atlanta - Margaret Halbert has no intention of slowing down, she still works full-time. "I’m 73 and proud of it," said Halbert. For more than a decade, however, Halbert had been dogged by crippling knee pain, especially in her right knee. Then, about 4 years ago, she developed bursitis...
fox5atlanta.com
EF1 tornado touched down in Heard County, surveyors say
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service said a EF1 tornado touched down in Heard County early Wednesday morning. A tornado survey said wind speeds maxed out at 105 miles per hour. The funnel torn through the area at around 5 a.m. and traveled about 2.45 miles along Roosterville...
fox5atlanta.com
Jury selection begins in RICO trial of Young Thug
The Atlanta-based rapper is accused of starting a criminal organization called Young Slime Life, or YSL, with others. Jeffery Williams, aka Young Thug, is one of several people facing charges in the case. A jury will be selected from a pool of hundreds of Fulton County residents.
fox5atlanta.com
Cook Out worker stabbed at work
A 17-year-old wanted for an attack at a fast food restaurant turned herself into the Fulton County Jail around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Atlanta police say Kenya Pierce went from serving up food last month to stabbing a fellow coworker.
fox5atlanta.com
Police hope new sketch will help identify man found dead along Clayton County roadway
JONESBORO, Ga. - Police are hoping a new sketch created by a forensic artist will help in identifying a man found dead in Clayton County last November. The man’s body was found in the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive in Jonesboro. Clayton County police say the body was badly decomposed.
