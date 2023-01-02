ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Hiking into the new year at Red Top Mountain State Park

ACWORTH, Ga. - It’s become something of a tradition here at Good Day Atlanta to start off our new year at one of Georgia’s state parks. So why should 2023 be any different?. This morning, we laced up our hiking shoes (and put on our long johns!) and...
ACWORTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

The best diners around metro Atlanta

If you're dining out, sometimes it can be challenging to find a menu that fits everyone in your party's needs. That's where Atlanta's diners come in, and food expert Skye Estroff joins Sharon Lawson with her picks for the top five diners around town.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Etowah River Park in Canton closes for flooding

CANTON, Ga. - City officials have closed the trail eastward of Etowah River Park in Canton due to flooding after Tuesday's severe weather. Authorities have also temporarily closed Heritage Park for the same reason. Residents are urged to avoid the area and take caution. The City plans to send out...
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Adairsville authorities close road to repair power lines

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. - The Adairsville police are warning residents to avoid the area of Manning Mill Road until late Wednesday night due to ongoing repairs. Officials say there are low hanging lines from a power pole in the area. The street will be shut down from Box 150 to Box...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Buckhead residents nervous after woman seen 'casing' homes

ATLANTA - Residents in Buckhead are on edge after a woman has been caught on surveillance cameras checking doors and peering through windows. "She's knocking and trying the door handles, looking in windows of homes. Seems like she's casing our homes," said one resident who didn't want her name used.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man abandoned kittens at Georgia Dunkin Donuts

HIRAM, Ga. - Police in Hiram, Georgia are looking for a man accused of abandoning multiple kittens outside a local Dunkin Donuts. Officials say on Dec. 31, the man was seen leaving a pet carrier with four kittens outside the coffee company's location on the 4400 block of Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway.
HIRAM, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire damages one of Atlanta's oldest historic buildings

ATLANTA - An early morning fire damaged one of Atlanta's oldest historical homes Tuesday. Officials say shortly after 3:30 a.m. the fire broke out in the attic of the 1840 Joseph Willis House, which is located on the 1500 block of Willis Mill Road. The house, which was home to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officials to determine whether tornado touched down in Heard County

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service announced plans to head to Heard County Thursday to survey damages and determine whether a tornado touched down in the area. This comes after Tuesday night’s violent storm left a path of destruction and flooding across metro-Atlanta. "I’m just praying the...
HEARD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Doctors treat chronic knee pain with injections of patient's own blood

Atlanta - Margaret Halbert has no intention of slowing down, she still works full-time. "I’m 73 and proud of it," said Halbert. For more than a decade, however, Halbert had been dogged by crippling knee pain, especially in her right knee. Then, about 4 years ago, she developed bursitis...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

EF1 tornado touched down in Heard County, surveyors say

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service said a EF1 tornado touched down in Heard County early Wednesday morning. A tornado survey said wind speeds maxed out at 105 miles per hour. The funnel torn through the area at around 5 a.m. and traveled about 2.45 miles along Roosterville...
HEARD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jury selection begins in RICO trial of Young Thug

The Atlanta-based rapper is accused of starting a criminal organization called Young Slime Life, or YSL, with others. Jeffery Williams, aka Young Thug, is one of several people facing charges in the case. A jury will be selected from a pool of hundreds of Fulton County residents.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cook Out worker stabbed at work

A 17-year-old wanted for an attack at a fast food restaurant turned herself into the Fulton County Jail around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Atlanta police say Kenya Pierce went from serving up food last month to stabbing a fellow coworker.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy