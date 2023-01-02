Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Local Library Invites Children to Come and Read to a Dog!Camilo DíazPlymouth, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
capecod.com
Yarmouth firefighters douse rolloff dumpter fire at transfer station
YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to the Yarmouth disposal area off Forest Road around noon. A rolloff dumpster had caught fire. Crews had to pull the trash out of the dumpster to completely extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown...
nbcboston.com
Woman Seriously Injured in Cooking Fire in Kingston
A woman was seriously injured in a cooking fire in Kingston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at 2:37 p.m. in the area of 73 Main St., according to Kingston fire. Firefighters responded to the area, but when they got there the fire had already been extinguished, according to...
capecod.com
Vehicle rolls over into woods on Route 6 in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE – A vehicle rolled over into the woods on Route 6 at the Barnstable/Yarmouth town line. The crash happened about 9:15 PM Wednesday westbound just past Exit 72-Willow Street. The vehicle ended up on its roof. The driver was able to self-extricate and was evaluated. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Ana Walshe, 39-year-old Cohasset resident, is missing, police say
Walshe was last seen at her Cohasset home just as 2023 began. Police in Cohasset are asking for the public’s help in locating 39-year-old Ana Walshe. Walshe, a resident of the town, was last seen at her home in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, just after midnight, according to police.
Orleans Police Officer rescues baby owl from busy roadway
ORLEANS, Mass. — Officers never know whooo they’ll run into when a call comes over the radio. Such was the case Monday night for Orleans Police Officer John Marsinelli, when he responded to a busy roadway to rescue a baby owl. The owl had apparent wing injuries, according...
capecod.com
Offshore Wind and Sewer Impacting Several Hyannis Roadways
HYANNIS – Beginning Monday, work related to the Vineyard Wind offshore energy project and sewer expansion will impact traffic on Hyannis roads. Through Friday, traffic will be alternating along a single lane on Craigville Beach Road. Tuesday through Thursday, Craigville Beach Road will be closed from the Covell’s Beach...
whdh.com
Police: 4 people ejected during early morning rollover in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured after a vehicle struck a curb and went airborne in Quincy, ejecting four individuals, according to police. The Quincy Police Department said a third person was in stable condition while a fourth was discharged from the hospital following the early morning crash on Monday.
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
capecod.com
Teen injured in collision between dirt bike and car in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A teenager was injured in a collision between a dirt bike and a car in Yarmouth. It happened shortly after 2 PM Sunday on Union Street at Starbuck Lane. The victim reportedly suffered a leg injury. Yarmouth Police and the Mass Environmental Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
newbedfordguide.com
3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly
“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
4 Ejected, Hospitalized After Fiery Rollover Crash In Quincy: Police
Four people were hospitalized after the vehicle they were in rolled over several times and burst into flames on the South Shore this week, authorities said. The incident happened after the vehicle hit a curb, went airborne and rolled over several times while driving down Ricciuti Drive in Quin…
4 people ejected in wild crash that sent car airborne onto I-93 in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Four people were injured, including two seriously, when they were ejected in a wild crash that sent a car flying into the air and onto Interstate 93 in Quincy on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of...
capecod.com
Driver arrested on suspicion of OUI after early morning rollover on Route 6 in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A driver was reportedly arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of liquor after a rollover crash early New Year’s morning. The crash happened sometime after 3 AM on Route 6 westbound before Willow Street (Exit 72) leaving the vehicle on its side. All three occupants self extricated and appeared to have escaped serious injury. Mass State Police continue to investigate the crash.
capecod.com
Barnstable to Hold Public Meeting on Ocean Street Project
HYANNIS – Barnstable residents are being invited to learn more about work scheduled to be carried out along Ocean Street. The south end of the road will be undergoing sidewalk renovations from Kalmus Beach to the John F. Kennedy Memorial. The entrance to the beach will also be relocated, while the water main in the area will be extended as well.
capecod.com
Orleans Water Quality Receives $330,000 Boost from Barnstable County
ORLEANS – Orleans is taking another step towards improving local water quality after being approved for ARPA money from Barnstable County. The $330,000 grant will fund the design and construction of drainage in the Meetinghouse sewer area—the town’s most impaired water body, according to Orleans Select Board Member Kevin Galligan.
World War I medals, jewelry stolen from Hingham home, police say
HINGHAM, Mass. — Police are investigating a housebreak in Hingham during which the rear door was forced open, rooms were ransacked and numerous items were stolen, police said. On Dec. 30, residents returned home to their Adams Court home and found the rear door forced open, separating the dead...
capecod.com
Oak Bluffs man facing fentanyl, garbapentin drug charges
OAK BLUFFS – On the afternoon of Friday, December 30th, 2022, an Oak Bluffs police detective was performing surveillance of two males who are known to police on Vineyard Avenue Extension. The detective suspected that the two males were about to meet and conduct a drug transaction based on an ongoing narcotics investigation.
Turnto10.com
Bristol police identify driver of truck involved in hit-and-run
(WJAR) — Bristol Police Department said Tuesday it has identified the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run last week. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred on Bay View Ave on Friday. Surveillance footage shows a white Ford truck slam into a parked SUV before driving off towards Wood Street.
capecod.com
Updated: Yarmouth and Orleans Police offer Citizens Police Academies
YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Department is proud to announce the open enrollment for the 28th session of the Citizen Police Academy. The program is slated to begin on Thursday, January 26th, and ends on April 13th. This program offers a comprehensive behind-the-scenes look at modern progressive law enforcement in Massachusetts and our community.
Dog dies after falling through ice, prompting warning about thin ice
Rescuers tried for 45 minutes to rescue the struggling dog before it slipped through the ice on Long Pond in Lakeville. Rescue officials in a southeastern Massachusetts town are warning citizens about the dangers of thin ice on ponds after a failed rescue attempt ended in the death of a local dog.
