Jim Rosecrans, a former West Genesee standout who later played at Penn State and for the New York Jets, died last week at the age of 69. While at West Genesee in New York state, Rosecrans played football, lacrosse and wrestled. His work on the football field landed him No. 39 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 50 all-time greatest high school football players list in 2017 and No. 57 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 100 greatest high school athletes list in 2019.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO