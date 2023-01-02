ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Jim Rosecrans, former New York Jet who played at Penn State, dies at 69

Jim Rosecrans, a former West Genesee standout who later played at Penn State and for the New York Jets, died last week at the age of 69. While at West Genesee in New York state, Rosecrans played football, lacrosse and wrestled. His work on the football field landed him No. 39 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 50 all-time greatest high school football players list in 2017 and No. 57 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 100 greatest high school athletes list in 2019.
