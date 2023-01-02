Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RPD: 2 occupied homes with kids struck by gunfire overnight
Both incidents are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Rochester man hospitalized after Bay Street shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting on Bay Street. According to the Rochester Police Department, the 21-year-old victim was shot at least once in the lower body while driving around 4:30 p.m. He was not at the scene when officers arrived, but walked into Rochester General Hospital an […]
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner
Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
13 WHAM
Two Rochester homes hit by gunfire; small children inside
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are looking for suspects after two homes were hit by gunfire late Wednesday night. In both cases, small children were inside. A house on Finch Street was struck around 11 p.m. Wednesday. None of the occupants of the home, including a 5-year-old child, were injured.
Victim flown to Albany Med. after hammer attack
An unnamed male victim of an alleged hammer attack was flown to Albany Medical Center on December 30, 2022. Michael Latimore, 40, of Olivebridge was arrested a day later in connection to the attack and faces a number of charges.
mhflsentinel.com
Sentinel Now Covering Town Of Henrietta
The closure of several long-time community newspapers following the merger of Gannett and Gateway, as well as the move by the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle to reduce local coverage, has created several news deserts in Monroe and Ontario Counties. The Sentinel, while modestly sized and firmly dedicated to reporting on its core communities, has agreed to accept the request of the New York Press Association to cover some of the towns and villages abandoned by the consolidation within the newspaper industry.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester-area ambulances forced to wait hours to unload patients at local hospitals
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Most hospitals across our region are well over capacity. News10NBC has learned that on Wednesday evening, Rochester General and Unity Hospitals both went on diversion for several hours, meaning they suggested ambulances bring patients elsewhere because they were so backed up. The diversion, of course, then...
WHEC TV-10
Hole near Erie Canal in Brighton is no sinkhole
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it. One...
UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing vulnerable adult
UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The missing person alert was canceled at 11:34 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Police Department issued an alert Wednesday night for a missing vulnerable adult with dementia who may be in need of medical attention. According to police, Mario Velez, 88, was last seen around 3:00 […]
RPD: Student avoids gunshots outside Franklin High School
The district said that nobody was injured, but the school was placed on lockout out of precaution.
Democrat & Chronicle closing Greece printing facility
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local printing site for the Democrat and Chronicle’s newspaper is shutting it’s doors. The facility in Canal Ponds Business Park in Greece is set to close in April of this year. The D&C’s parent company, Gannett, announced the paper’s printing operations will move to a facility in New Jersey. A […]
Webster resident arrested on multiple charges in connection to June 2022 hit-and-run
The Rochester Police Department announced the arrest of a Webster resident for her involvement in regard to a June 2022 incident where a pedestrian was killed in a Rochester hit-and-run near Culver Rd.
WHEC TV-10
Two men hospitalized in two separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two shootings on Wednesday happened within minutes of each other. Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the lower body while driving a car in the area of Bay Street. Around 4:30 p.m. officers went there for a ShotSpotter activation, but they couldn’t find the victim.
As Damar Hamlin’s toy drive hits $6.6 million, ‘Pirate Toy Fund’ talks local need
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Recovering Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin helps to sponsor a toy drive in his home state of Pennsylvania via the ‘Chasing M Foundation’. Since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field, that toy fund has hit over $6.6 million in donations (and counting). The money goes to help support toy drives, […]
Inside Syracuse’s worst nursing home: Screams for help, missed medications, 10 p.m. dinners
Syracuse, N.Y. – Michael Schalk’s phone rang at 6 a.m. July 29. It was his father’s roommate calling from Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
New York Hometowns With the Most Murders in 2022
A number of New York hometowns topped the list of the most murders in the nation in 2022. Is your hometown on the list?. In late May 2022, New York Gov. Katy Hochul confirmed ten bills were introduced in the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly that lawmakers believe will tighten New York State's gun laws.
localsyr.com
UPDATE: Dog dumped in Auburn soon to be adopted
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After NewsChannel 9 aired that Ani the Pitbull was dumped in Fleming Park, viewers took the problem into their own hands. Back on December 29, 2-year-old Ani was abandoned in Auburn and then left in the hands of the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.
Rochester man arrested for DWI after rollover crash on Clifford Ave.
He was cut out of the vehicle and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Pet Pride completes $1.2 mil. Victor expansion
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pet Pride of New York has finished a $1.2 million expansion of its no-kill cat shelter in Victor. Pet Pride says the new facility will be able to shelter up to 80 cats and kittens at a time, doubling the capacity of the adoption center. The shelter also got a new […]
Democrat & Chronicle closing printing facility means smaller newspapers have to print elsewhere
With the recent announcement of Democrat and Chronicle’s newspaper shutting its doors on local printing facility Canal Ponds Business Park, not only are the employees there going to be affected – it’s going to hit businesses that rely on that facility to print their papers as well.
