Rochester, NY

News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after Bay Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting on Bay Street. According to the Rochester Police Department, the 21-year-old victim was shot at least once in the lower body while driving around 4:30 p.m. He was not at the scene when officers arrived, but walked into Rochester General Hospital an […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner

Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
ELMIRA, NY
13 WHAM

Two Rochester homes hit by gunfire; small children inside

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are looking for suspects after two homes were hit by gunfire late Wednesday night. In both cases, small children were inside. A house on Finch Street was struck around 11 p.m. Wednesday. None of the occupants of the home, including a 5-year-old child, were injured.
ROCHESTER, NY
mhflsentinel.com

Sentinel Now Covering Town Of Henrietta

The closure of several long-time community newspapers following the merger of Gannett and Gateway, as well as the move by the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle to reduce local coverage, has created several news deserts in Monroe and Ontario Counties. The Sentinel, while modestly sized and firmly dedicated to reporting on its core communities, has agreed to accept the request of the New York Press Association to cover some of the towns and villages abandoned by the consolidation within the newspaper industry.
HENRIETTA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hole near Erie Canal in Brighton is no sinkhole

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it. One...
BRIGHTON, NY
News 8 WROC

UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing vulnerable adult

UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The missing person alert was canceled at 11:34 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Police Department issued an alert Wednesday night for a missing vulnerable adult with dementia who may be in need of medical attention. According to police, Mario Velez, 88, was last seen around 3:00 […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Democrat & Chronicle closing Greece printing facility

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local printing site for the Democrat and Chronicle’s newspaper is shutting it’s doors. The facility in Canal Ponds Business Park in Greece is set to close in April of this year. The D&C’s parent company, Gannett, announced the paper’s printing operations will move to a facility in New Jersey. A […]
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two men hospitalized in two separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two shootings on Wednesday happened within minutes of each other. Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the lower body while driving a car in the area of Bay Street. Around 4:30 p.m. officers went there for a ShotSpotter activation, but they couldn’t find the victim.
ROCHESTER, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Hometowns With the Most Murders in 2022

A number of New York hometowns topped the list of the most murders in the nation in 2022. Is your hometown on the list?. In late May 2022, New York Gov. Katy Hochul confirmed ten bills were introduced in the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly that lawmakers believe will tighten New York State's gun laws.
BUFFALO, NY
localsyr.com

UPDATE: Dog dumped in Auburn soon to be adopted

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After NewsChannel 9 aired that Ani the Pitbull was dumped in Fleming Park, viewers took the problem into their own hands. Back on December 29, 2-year-old Ani was abandoned in Auburn and then left in the hands of the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.
AUBURN, NY
News 8 WROC

Pet Pride completes $1.2 mil. Victor expansion

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pet Pride of New York has finished a $1.2 million expansion of its no-kill cat shelter in Victor. Pet Pride says the new facility will be able to shelter up to 80 cats and kittens at a time, doubling the capacity of the adoption center. The shelter also got a new […]
VICTOR, NY

