Texas State

Sgt. Grammar
3d ago

Well it was nice of our government to give us a short break from rising prices during the midterms. Funny how that happens 🤔

Weldon Bynum
3d ago

Gasoline prices started rising last year. So now we having higher gas prices to go with our higher home heating cost. Way to go democrats, you really know how to destroy a country.

Mr.T
3d ago

Republicans told us gas prices would start going back up after Christmas! I read a report on here the other day that said gas prices could be as much as $7. a gallon by summer!

WFAA

Will electricity rates in Texas finally come back down in 2023?

TEXAS, USA — Last year, natural gas made a lot of Texans hold their noses and sign up for electricity plans. After Russia invaded Ukraine, the price of natural gas went up and stayed high for much of the year. And since about half of the electricity generation in this state comes from natural gas, electricity rates were also up sharply.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What's Driving So Many People and Businesses From California to Texas?

When we hear the phrase, "Don't California my Texas," culture and politics are some of the first things that come to mind. But one of the more tangible things that could be imported is the housing market. "I think there's a rational factor and then maybe a not-so-rational factor," said...
TEXAS STATE
Q92

Significant Changes Happening to Texas ID and License This Year

Texas is making a major change to its license and identification cards. The changes include a fresh look that comes with security features. "Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license with a gold star, a valid passport, or U.S. military ID to travel by air in the U.S."
TEXAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

Abbott announces emergency SNAP benefits

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.1 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of January. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. "As we enter the new year,...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

These bills could have a direct impact on East Texas agriculture

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — State Representative Cody Harris has filed two bills for the 88th Texas legislative session involving agriculture, with one of them being HB 1075. “This bill profits foreign governments or companies that are owned or controlled by a foreign government from owning agricultural land in the state of Texas,” said State Representative Cody […]
TEXAS STATE
towntalkradio.com

Texas Drought Outlook for 2023

2022 was one of the driest years on record for Terry County. According to the South Plains Underground Water District, Terry County’s underground water level decreased by nearly a quarter of an inch. This is significant. The County finished the year at just under 11 inches on the average. The County average rainfall is 17.79. It doesn’t take a math whiz to see the variation here.
TERRY COUNTY, TX
Navasota Examiner

The fight for Texas land – who’s winning?

‘Excited’ doesn’t come close to describing my reaction when I read in the Dec. 28 Examiner that our state senator Lois Kolkhorst filed a bill to prohibit foreign entities from purchasing Texas land. If you’ve never followed a Texas legislative session before, mark your calendars for Jan. 10 through May 29 as the upcoming 88th and Senate Bill 147 will be a good place to start.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

North Texas Doctors on Alert: New COVID-19 Variant Emerges

According to data from the CDC, the XBB.1.5 strain accounts right now for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide.Photo byDaniel SchludionUnsplash. North Texas doctors are closely monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain, known as the XBB.1.5 variant, which is becoming more prevalent in the U.S. Fox 4 reports, this variant currently accounts for 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide and has shown an increase in cases since Christmas Eve. It is believed to be more contagious than other variants. The variant is currently more prevalent in the northeastern part of the country but is expected to spread across the country in the coming weeks.
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Yes Or No? Will Texas Be Approved For The 2023 PEBT?

Is the beginning of the year and Texans want to know will the powers that be will allow another EBT extension in the great state of Texas. With the calendars now flipping to 2023, many people are wondering if the emergency food assistance benefits that have been in place since the pandemic will be renewed.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

What does the new state legislative session mean for Texas veterans?

AUSTIN, Texas - State lawmakers are returning to Austin for the legislative session, and with it, comes lots of questions. For example, what will that mean for veterans? What veteran-related legislation will lawmakers be looking at this year?. Mitch Fuller, the national and state legislative chairman with the Texas Veterans...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Tax Breaks Proposed for ‘Food Desert’ Grocers

Data from 2015 revealed that the number of Dallas residents living over 5 miles away from a grocery store stood in the hundreds of thousands. According to State Representative Shawn Thierry (D-Houston), this issue is statewide: “Texas has the largest ‘grocery gap’ in the nation, which means that our state has the lowest number of supermarkets per capita of any state.”
DALLAS, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge

Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
TEXAS STATE
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge, TX
The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.

 https://breckenridgetexan.com/

Comments / 0

