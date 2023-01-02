Well it was nice of our government to give us a short break from rising prices during the midterms. Funny how that happens 🤔
Gasoline prices started rising last year. So now we having higher gas prices to go with our higher home heating cost. Way to go democrats, you really know how to destroy a country.
Republicans told us gas prices would start going back up after Christmas! I read a report on here the other day that said gas prices could be as much as $7. a gallon by summer!
Related
Will electricity rates in Texas finally come back down in 2023?
What's Driving So Many People and Businesses From California to Texas?
The Top 10 Most Expensive Towns to Buy Homes in East Texas Will Surprise You
Significant Changes Happening to Texas ID and License This Year
More New York, California residents hitched U-Haul trailers, moved to Texas
Hey Texans: Southwest Airlines Offering Free Flights After Cancelling More Than 13,000
State of emergency in Texas: Should Greg Abbott expand migrant busing efforts?
Abbott announces emergency SNAP benefits
These bills could have a direct impact on East Texas agriculture
Texas Drought Outlook for 2023
Counties in Texas with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
The fight for Texas land – who’s winning?
North Texas Doctors on Alert: New COVID-19 Variant Emerges
If You’re Sleepy, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
Yes Or No? Will Texas Be Approved For The 2023 PEBT?
What does the new state legislative session mean for Texas veterans?
Tax Breaks Proposed for ‘Food Desert’ Grocers
History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge
That Won’t Drive: Yes, Texas Had To Reject License Plates In 2022
Breckenridge Texan
The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.https://breckenridgetexan.com/
Comments / 12