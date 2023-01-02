Read full article on original website
Jasper Chamber Home Expo seeking vendors
The 18th annual Jasper Chamber of Commerce Home Expo is designed to showcase the products and services of the businesses in the Jasper and Dubois County area to those attending to let them know of the businesses that exist right here in Dubois County (and some from out of the area).
Courthouse Square work underway again
After a brief pause for the holiday season, construction has resumed on the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project. A progress meeting was held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, with representatives of Ragle Construction, Rundell Ernstberger Associates, Dubois County, and the City of Jasper. Here is the summary of the...
Christmas light recycling thru January 13
Dubois County Solid Waste District reminds residents that they can recycle strands of old Christmas lights at the Jasper Rural King store during regular hours through Saturday, January 13, 2023. Cardboard barrels are provided at the entry to the store and inside the SWMD Process Center. After barrels are removed,...
Jonathan Peyton and Tyler Hood set to perform at Astra Theatre Saturday, February 4.
The Astra Theatre will be filled with euphonic music times two on Saturday, February 4, as both Jonathon Peyton, along with his band, and Tyler Hood will each perform sets on the Jim & Pat Thyen Performance Stage. The music will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST with Hood, a New Albany native, performing a 45-minute set and Peyton following at 8:30 p.m. EST.
Pro-life organization to open help center in Jasper
A local organization dedicated to helping expectant mothers who are in crisis will be opening a walk-in center in Jasper. Matrix Lifeline has operated in the county since 1980 with the goal to lower abortions by providing needed services to expectant mothers in a non-judgemental, completely confidential and supportive way.
Jason L. Sermersheim joins Springs Valley Bank & Trust as an investment portfolio analyst
Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company welcomed Jason L. Sermersheim as the Investment Portfolio Analyst. He will be working directly with the Springs Valley Financial Advisory Group. Jason was previously a finance intern with Springs Valley in 2018. Jason is a 2015 graduate of Jasper High School. He went on...
Bernard D. “Bernie” Messmer, 83, Jasper
Bernard D. “Bernie” Messmer, 83, of Jasper, passed away surrounded by family at 9:58 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2023, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Bernie was born in Huntingburg on March 3, 1939, to Clem and Viola (Woerter) Messmer. He married Sharon...
Lena L. Seitz, 105, Jasper
Lena L. Seitz, 105, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana. Lena was born in rural Dubois, Indiana, on November 9, 1917, to Tom and Katherine (Goller) Hemmerlein. She was preceded in death by her first husband John Seitz Jr., in 1959...
COVID-19 Bivalent Booster for six months and older
The recent expansion of the Covid-19 vaccine now allows individuals six months and older to receive their Covid-19 bivalent booster if eligible. Feel free to contact the Dubois County Health Department to check your child’s vaccine status to verify eligibility. Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines received authorization from the...
