West Lafayette man charged in early morning armed robbery
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man faces charges of armed robbery, intimidation and pointing a firearm in connection to a holdup inside a home on North County Road 650 West. The victim told police Julian Lozano, 21, sometimes stayed at his home and woke him up around 3:30...
Teens arrested for string of Lafayette fires
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested for arson in a string of fires throughout Lafayette. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the string of arsons began on Sept. 17, 2020, and involved five separate fires with the most recent occurring on Jan. 2 on Olympia Drive. Police said the two teenagers are accused […]
Suspect in Walmart parking lot homicide pleads guilty to murder
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in a Lafayette homicide, Anthony Perez, entered a plea of guilty on Thursday. Perez pleaded guilty to one count of murder and the firearms enhancement charges. All other counts were dropped. The sentence range for the charges is 50-85 years. Initially Perez's...
Police investigate shooting that wounded 1 on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are on the scene of a shooting that wounded one person on the far east side of Indianapolis Thursday. Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Wysong Drive around 8 p.m. Thursday. They arrived to find a victim who had apparently been shot.
Surveillance images released of suspects in Lafayette arsons
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department are asking for help identifying suspects in a series of arsons. Investigators said the arsons happened on Olympia Drive. They have been working to collect evidence and work with businesses in the area. Anyone who recognizes the suspects...
State police arrest 2 in road rage incident on I-69
PENDLETON, Ind. — Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post arrested two men early Thursday after they allegedly pointed a gun with a laser sight during a road rage incident on Interstate 69. Police said 19-year-old Ty Richardson, of Indianapolis, and his passenger, 19-year-old Jaron L. Ratliff, of...
Friends and family of 16-year-old killed at Castleton Square Mall speak about the shooting
Friends and family of a 16-year-old shot to death at Castleton Square Mall are speaking out about the shooting.
Lafayette police make several arrests in shots fired investigation
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police made several arrests in a shots fired case early New Year's Day at Cambridge Estates. Officers were called to the 2500 block of Grenadier Lane after management reported a man shooting several rounds into the air, Lt. Justin Hartman says. Investigators arrested Aswaud Nixon,...
Mistake over identical cars may have led to homicide of 16-year-old at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager is dead and a second victim remains in the hospital following a shooting at Castleton Square Mall. Police are still investigating what led to the deadly shooting in the mall parking lot, but the father of the victim who survived claims it started with a mistake over two identical cars. Around […]
Street sweeper stolen at gunpoint near downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a street sweeper was stolen at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. Police said the armed carjacking happened on 10th Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets around 12:15 p.m. Officers later found the stolen equipment on Indy's north side after a resident reported it to...
IMPD arrests woman in northeast side shooting of Uber driver
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 20-year-old woman for her alleged involvement in a shooting Wednesday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a person shot at East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Police found 48-year-old Marco Batista, an Uber driver, shot.
Arson suspects 2
Reward offered for information on Lafayette arsons. Lafayette police and fire officials are asking for the public's help in identifying two pote…
Man arrested after robbery at east-side Walmart
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is awaiting formal charges after a robbery at the east-side Walmart. Police say Jacob Trosper, 22, was being escorted by an employee to the checkout to purchase a cell phone on Thursday when he threatened the employee to hand over the phone. He...
Juvenile male killed in shooting outside Castleton Square Mall, man injured
UPDATE: The coroner on Wednesday identified the juvenile killed as 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot, including a juvenile who has since died, in the parking lot of an Indianapolis mall on Tuesday night. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that a juvenile male was killed and an […]
1 dead after shooting on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near east side. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ingram Street. Police found a person in a vehicle that had been shot and killed. IMPD is looking for witnesses and...
Lafayette Homicide Victim ID’d
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The victim in Sunday night’s homicide in Lafayette has been identified. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office says Anthony Holdbrook was found laying on the ground at North Seventh Street just before midnight. Holdbrook had been shot at least one time, says the coroner’s office.
17-year-old found dead in vehicle on Indianapolis' northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Ingram Street around 3:30 p.m. and found Brandon Banks, 17, inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. IMPD is currently asking anyone with video footage or information on...
Male killed in Lafayette’s first homicide of 2023
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The city of Lafayette reported its first homicide of 2023 on the first day of the new year, according to police. The Lafayette Police Dept. responded to a shooting around 11:51 p.m. on Sunday, January 1 in the 800 block of N. 7th Street. A male who had been shot was found […]
FBI disputes report that agency directed Indiana police to pull over Idaho murder suspect
INDIANAPOLIS – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is pushing back against reports that it directed law enforcement agencies in Indiana to pull over Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger. Police stopped Kohberger on I-70 eastbound in Hancock County on two occasions about ten minutes apart on Dec. 15. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State […]
IMPD: DUI suspect hits police cars, leads officers on vehicle and foot chase on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A DUI suspect hit two police cars and led officers on a lengthy vehicle and foot chase on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning. Shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man who drove over a median into oncoming traffic near the intersection of East 10th Street and North Shadeland Avenue.
