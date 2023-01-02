ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLFI.com

West Lafayette man charged in early morning armed robbery

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man faces charges of armed robbery, intimidation and pointing a firearm in connection to a holdup inside a home on North County Road 650 West. The victim told police Julian Lozano, 21, sometimes stayed at his home and woke him up around 3:30...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Teens arrested for string of Lafayette fires

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested for arson in a string of fires throughout Lafayette. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the string of arsons began on Sept. 17, 2020, and involved five separate fires with the most recent occurring on Jan. 2 on Olympia Drive. Police said the two teenagers are accused […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Suspect in Walmart parking lot homicide pleads guilty to murder

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in a Lafayette homicide, Anthony Perez, entered a plea of guilty on Thursday. Perez pleaded guilty to one count of murder and the firearms enhancement charges. All other counts were dropped. The sentence range for the charges is 50-85 years. Initially Perez's...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Surveillance images released of suspects in Lafayette arsons

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department are asking for help identifying suspects in a series of arsons. Investigators said the arsons happened on Olympia Drive. They have been working to collect evidence and work with businesses in the area. Anyone who recognizes the suspects...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

State police arrest 2 in road rage incident on I-69

PENDLETON, Ind. — Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post arrested two men early Thursday after they allegedly pointed a gun with a laser sight during a road rage incident on Interstate 69. Police said 19-year-old Ty Richardson, of Indianapolis, and his passenger, 19-year-old Jaron L. Ratliff, of...
ANDERSON, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette police make several arrests in shots fired investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police made several arrests in a shots fired case early New Year's Day at Cambridge Estates. Officers were called to the 2500 block of Grenadier Lane after management reported a man shooting several rounds into the air, Lt. Justin Hartman says. Investigators arrested Aswaud Nixon,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Street sweeper stolen at gunpoint near downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a street sweeper was stolen at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. Police said the armed carjacking happened on 10th Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets around 12:15 p.m. Officers later found the stolen equipment on Indy's north side after a resident reported it to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD arrests woman in northeast side shooting of Uber driver

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 20-year-old woman for her alleged involvement in a shooting Wednesday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a person shot at East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Police found 48-year-old Marco Batista, an Uber driver, shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Arson suspects 2

Reward offered for information on Lafayette arsons. Lafayette police and fire officials are asking for the public's help in identifying two pote…
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Man arrested after robbery at east-side Walmart

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is awaiting formal charges after a robbery at the east-side Walmart. Police say Jacob Trosper, 22, was being escorted by an employee to the checkout to purchase a cell phone on Thursday when he threatened the employee to hand over the phone. He...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

1 dead after shooting on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near east side. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ingram Street. Police found a person in a vehicle that had been shot and killed. IMPD is looking for witnesses and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Lafayette Homicide Victim ID’d

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The victim in Sunday night’s homicide in Lafayette has been identified. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office says Anthony Holdbrook was found laying on the ground at North Seventh Street just before midnight. Holdbrook had been shot at least one time, says the coroner’s office.
LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

17-year-old found dead in vehicle on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Ingram Street around 3:30 p.m. and found Brandon Banks, 17, inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. IMPD is currently asking anyone with video footage or information on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Male killed in Lafayette’s first homicide of 2023

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The city of Lafayette reported its first homicide of 2023 on the first day of the new year, according to police. The Lafayette Police Dept. responded to a shooting around 11:51 p.m. on Sunday, January 1 in the 800 block of N. 7th Street. A male who had been shot was found […]
LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy