INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has racked up three homicides during the first week of the new year. All three of the victims have been teenagers. As of Thursday, Indianapolis Metro Police have investigated three homicide cases. The first came Monday night. James Martin, 15, was shot and killed. Police clarified that shooting may have been accidental and that the person of interest in the case cooperated with detectives. It’s up to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to file charges.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO