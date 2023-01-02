Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Friends and family of 16-year-old killed at Castleton Square Mall speak about the shooting
Friends and family of a 16-year-old shot to death at Castleton Square Mall are speaking out about the shooting.
Families of victims speak out after deadly shooting at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — It was a tragedy that changed several families' lives forever. "You send your kids to the mall, you expect them to come home," said Pastor Eddie Smith. "You don't expect them to be living in a battlefield or something." The senior pastor at Tuxedo Park Baptist Church...
DOCS: Anderson man, woman charged after police find bag full of drugs between 2 children during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. — The contents of a black duffel bag found in between two children during a traffic stop in Elwood culminated in charges for an Anderson man and woman, according to investigators. Police found nearly 10 ounces of marijuana, 39 glass containers of hash oil, several vape pens and cartridges, and around $660 in […]
WTHR
State police arrest 2 in road rage incident on I-69
PENDLETON, Ind. — Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post arrested two men early Thursday after they allegedly pointed a gun with a laser sight during a road rage incident on Interstate 69. Police said 19-year-old Ty Richardson, of Indianapolis, and his passenger, 19-year-old Jaron L. Ratliff, of...
WIBC.com
Three Young Lives Lost – 2023 Indy Homicide Cases
INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has racked up three homicides during the first week of the new year. All three of the victims have been teenagers. As of Thursday, Indianapolis Metro Police have investigated three homicide cases. The first came Monday night. James Martin, 15, was shot and killed. Police clarified that shooting may have been accidental and that the person of interest in the case cooperated with detectives. It’s up to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to file charges.
Window shot out at Anderson nonprofit 1 week after theft
ANDERSON, Ind. — A week after an Anderson nonprofit was broken into, someone shot out a window. Around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, workers were inside Mitz'y Thrift Shop when someone shot a windows out of the Eighth Street side of the building. The store posted about the incident and asked...
Child shot on Indy's near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a child was shot Friday morning on the city's near west side. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West Washington Street, around 8 a.m. A child was alert and talking when...
IMPD arrests woman in northeast side shooting of Uber driver
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 20-year-old woman for her alleged involvement in a shooting Wednesday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a person shot at East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Police found 48-year-old Marco Batista, an Uber driver, shot.
Mistake over identical cars may have led to homicide of 16-year-old at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager is dead and a second victim remains in the hospital following a shooting at Castleton Square Mall. Police are still investigating what led to the deadly shooting in the mall parking lot, but the father of the victim who survived claims it started with a mistake over two identical cars. Around […]
Missing Hancock County man found dead, no foul play suspected
UPDATE: The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department stated Chad Denzler was found dead. No foul play is suspected. —————————————— HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Monday. The sheriff’s department said Chad Denzler was last seen walking away from […]
'I just got to shooting' | Man sentenced to 55 years for killing ex-girlfriend's mother in 2020
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a man to 55 years in prison for the 2020 murder of his ex-girlfriend's mother. Antonio Lowery was convicted in December 2022 after his two-day murder trial. Lowery was helping his ex-girlfriend move at the Pangea Prairies Apartments when he got upset. Prosecutors say...
Driver hospitalized after car crashes into apartment building in Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a car crashed into an apartment building on Main Street early Friday. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. at The Olivia on Main apartments in the 1100 block of West Main Street, just east of Old Meridian Street. Preliminary information leads...
Street sweeper stolen at gunpoint near downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a street sweeper was stolen at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. Police said the armed carjacking happened on 10th Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets around 12:15 p.m. Officers later found the stolen equipment on Indy's north side after a resident reported it to...
Police: Dispute leads to Anderson teen being shot in hand
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson teen is recovering after an early morning shooting Monday. Police said they responded to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Beverly Court on the city's west side. Officer arrived and found a 15-year-old shot in his...
25-year-old Noblesville man hit and killed while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville was killed in a crash in northwest Indiana Wednesday. Miles Williams was outside of his vehicle near the 230 mile-marker of Interstate 65 southbound around 9:45 a.m. when he and his Nissan Altima were hit by a southbound Chevrolet Equinox, state police said. Williams suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.
IMPD: DUI suspect hits police cars, leads officers on vehicle and foot chase on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A DUI suspect hit two police cars and led officers on a lengthy vehicle and foot chase on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning. Shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man who drove over a median into oncoming traffic near the intersection of East 10th Street and North Shadeland Avenue.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from shooting in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police are investigating after a man was found dead on Highway 29 near Plantation Road following a shooting. Officers said they responded at around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Once on scene, officers found a man lying near the side of the road...
Juvenile male killed in shooting outside Castleton Square Mall, man injured
UPDATE: The coroner on Wednesday identified the juvenile killed as 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot, including a juvenile who has since died, in the parking lot of an Indianapolis mall on Tuesday night. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that a juvenile male was killed and an […]
New Castle man accused of punishing children by shooting them with airsoft gun, mother also charged
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Joseph Bonar of New Castle is facing five counts of domestic battery with injury and five counts of neglect of a dependent for punishing his girlfriend's children by shooting them with a BB gun. Police were called after one of the children told a middle...
Indianapolis police: Motorist fleeing officers crashes, dies
A motorist who fled from Indianapolis police in a stolen vehicle died early Tuesday after it crashed into a utility pole and caught fire, police said. An off-duty Indianapolis officer noticed the vehicle on Interstate 465 about 3:30 a.m. traveling with its lights off, below the speed limit at about 45 mph while straddling the highway's shoulder, said Lt. Shane Foley, a spokesman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0