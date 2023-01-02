ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

WTHR

State police arrest 2 in road rage incident on I-69

PENDLETON, Ind. — Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post arrested two men early Thursday after they allegedly pointed a gun with a laser sight during a road rage incident on Interstate 69. Police said 19-year-old Ty Richardson, of Indianapolis, and his passenger, 19-year-old Jaron L. Ratliff, of...
ANDERSON, IN
WIBC.com

Three Young Lives Lost – 2023 Indy Homicide Cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has racked up three homicides during the first week of the new year. All three of the victims have been teenagers. As of Thursday, Indianapolis Metro Police have investigated three homicide cases. The first came Monday night. James Martin, 15, was shot and killed. Police clarified that shooting may have been accidental and that the person of interest in the case cooperated with detectives. It’s up to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to file charges.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Window shot out at Anderson nonprofit 1 week after theft

ANDERSON, Ind. — A week after an Anderson nonprofit was broken into, someone shot out a window. Around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, workers were inside Mitz'y Thrift Shop when someone shot a windows out of the Eighth Street side of the building. The store posted about the incident and asked...
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Child shot on Indy's near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a child was shot Friday morning on the city's near west side. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West Washington Street, around 8 a.m. A child was alert and talking when...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD arrests woman in northeast side shooting of Uber driver

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 20-year-old woman for her alleged involvement in a shooting Wednesday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a person shot at East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Police found 48-year-old Marco Batista, an Uber driver, shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Missing Hancock County man found dead, no foul play suspected

UPDATE: The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department stated Chad Denzler was found dead. No foul play is suspected. —————————————— HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Monday. The sheriff’s department said Chad Denzler was last seen walking away from […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Street sweeper stolen at gunpoint near downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a street sweeper was stolen at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. Police said the armed carjacking happened on 10th Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets around 12:15 p.m. Officers later found the stolen equipment on Indy's north side after a resident reported it to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: Dispute leads to Anderson teen being shot in hand

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson teen is recovering after an early morning shooting Monday. Police said they responded to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Beverly Court on the city's west side. Officer arrived and found a 15-year-old shot in his...
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

25-year-old Noblesville man hit and killed while changing tire on I-65

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville was killed in a crash in northwest Indiana Wednesday. Miles Williams was outside of his vehicle near the 230 mile-marker of Interstate 65 southbound around 9:45 a.m. when he and his Nissan Altima were hit by a southbound Chevrolet Equinox, state police said. Williams suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from shooting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police are investigating after a man was found dead on Highway 29 near Plantation Road following a shooting. Officers said they responded at around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Once on scene, officers found a man lying near the side of the road...
ANDERSON, SC
WFYI

Indianapolis police: Motorist fleeing officers crashes, dies

A motorist who fled from Indianapolis police in a stolen vehicle died early Tuesday after it crashed into a utility pole and caught fire, police said. An off-duty Indianapolis officer noticed the vehicle on Interstate 465 about 3:30 a.m. traveling with its lights off, below the speed limit at about 45 mph while straddling the highway's shoulder, said Lt. Shane Foley, a spokesman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
