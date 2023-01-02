Broncos’ defensive lineman shares thoughts on Chiefs’ 15-game win streak vs. Denver

Broncos defensive lineman DeShawn Williams is near the end of his fourth NFL season, all with Denver.

In 49 career games, Williams has 23 quarterback hits and eight sacks. But there are also a couple of notable zeroes: no wins against the Chiefs and no playoff appearances.

The last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs was in 2015. That was the last season in which the Broncos made the playoffs, too. Following the Chiefs’ 27-24 win Sunday over the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium, Williams was asked by reporters if it “hurt” to be unable to beat the Chiefs.

“Yeah, man. Me personally, I know the history,” Williams said, per a postgame quote sheet. “When you think of Denver Broncos, you think of winning. The past couple of years, since 2015, it hasn’t been that. I don’t want to say the laughingstock of the league, but we aren’t putting any fear in people like it used to be.

“When you played Denver, people know, they’re going to win nine times out of 10. Somehow, some way, we have to get this program back to where it needs to be and how it used to be. I just want to say, I appreciate the fans. They give us so much love, and we aren’t much deserving of it because of the record, but we appreciate it.”

Next week, the Broncos will end their season with a game against the Chargers in Denver. Fans in the Mile High City certainly didn’t think the Broncos would have just four wins this season.

The addition of quarterback Russell Wilson was expected to help the Broncos get back to the postseason. Instead, Wilson is having the worst season of his 11-year career.

After being swept by the Chiefs, Wilson struck an optimistic tone.

“We were talking in the locker room — obviously the team we played today is a really good football team; the Chiefs, they have a lot of great players and all that — but we believe that when we get everybody back, we’re going to be back here next year fighting for it all,” Wilson told reporters. “That means something, that means something for us about where we’re going and where we’re headed. I think in this life that you live as a human, as a player, there’s always highs and lows, there’s tough times.

“Sometimes you have some of your worst days, but the sun comes up in the morning. If you have the right attitude, the right mentality and the right work ethic, there’s better days ahead. That’s what I’m excited about with this football team, there’s better days ahead. The guys in that locker room are tremendous, they work their butts off every day. It’s an honor to play with this team and these guys. I know the season hasn’t gone the way we wanted it to, but what a gift to be able to play with those men in that locker room. I’m excited about where we’re going. It doesn’t always look like it in a season like this, but we know and we believe in that.”