Warren County, MS

Group says they were tied up, robbed in Warren County

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A group of four people said they were tied up and robbed in Warren County on Saturday, December 31.

The Vicksburg Daily News reported the individuals called 911 to report the incident the next morning. They said it happened at a home on Stelivan Lane off of China Rose Road.

More human remains found near Camp Shelby

According to Sheriff Martin Pace, the individuals said three of them were tied up and robbed of small amounts of money. They said the fourth person was forced to leave with other individuals, but they were able to jump out of the car and run.

Pace said the incident was targeted. Anyone with further information can call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-636-1761.

