Hail and high winds. Springlike thunderstorms expected in Kansas City Monday afternoon

Just over a week after snow and frigid temperatures, thunderstorms are expected in the Kansas City area on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service of Kansas City , scattered storms will move into the KC metro between 4 and 8 p.m. Monday.

With them, they’ll bring a risk of winds up to 60 miles per hour and quarter sized hail.

Areas south of the Kansas City metro may see tornadoes, said Chris Bowman, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

“It’ll be a little bit later in the evening, roughly 10 o’clock, before everything kind of winds down and moves off to south central, south eastern part of Missouri,” Bowman said.

The storms will come alongside a cold front that will leave the area with cooler temperatures — and highs in the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week.