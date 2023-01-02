ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

24/7 Wall St.

Saddest Restaurant Closings of 2022

As if the pandemic wasn’t hard enough on small businesses, the country is now facing an unprecedented labor shortage, with over 10 million job openings and only six million unemployed workers to fill them. In addition, inflation, high fuel prices, and the rising cost of raw materials have posed insurmountable challenges to many independent businesses, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Fast Food Chains Expected to Close in 2023

Some chains have decreased their restaurants by the thousands in the last five years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:QSRweb.com, RD.com, CNBC.com, Subway.com, Moneywise.com, Business Insider, PennLive.com, CNN.com, and Forbes.com.
102.5 The Bone

McDonald’s selling double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday

McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday, when you order food through the fast-food chain’s app. The burgers, which usually cost $2.89, will be 50 cents when you use the chain’s app and pick the order up. The offer is for a limited time at participating locations and is in effect as long as supplies last.
Thrillist

Rainforest Cafe and the Enduring Appeal of Experiential Chain Restaurants

In May 2022, two YouTubers crossed the country to take on a culinary quest for the ages. Eddy Burback and Ted Nivison planned to visit the 18 remaining Rainforest Cafes in the U.S. and Canada over the course of 21 days. Starting in California, they trek across the wide expanse of North America to sample the restaurant chain’s beef lava nachos and safari fries. The duo seem to have very different experiences: Burback appears downtrodden, disillusioned by his suburban, jungle-themed environs; while Nivison gleefully cavorts with the animatronic elephants and happily scarfs down his rasta pasta.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Allrecipes.com

Jollibee: The Filipino Fried Chicken Chain That's (Sorry) Better Than KFC

Remember the chicken sandwich wars a few years ago between Popeye's and Chick-fil-A? It was a sight for hungry eyes as people across the country flocked (pun intended) to Popeye's to try its new crispy chicken sandwich and compare it to the once-lone wolf in the chicken sandwich category. Well there might be a new contender for the best fast food fried chicken, and this contestant hails from the Philippines.
CBS Denver

Looking to dine at North America's highest-elevation restaurant?

A restaurant that boasts that it's located at the highest point in the continent is back open. Il Rifugio at the summit of Arapahoe Basin ski area first opened at the end of 2019 but a few months later it shut down due to the pandemic. This week you'll find the restaurant back open. It sits at an elevation of 12,400 feet.  The restaurant serves up charcuterie boards with meats and cheeses from Colorado as well as soups, salads, flatbreads. It also has wine and beer pairings. The resort warns that anyone who treks up to the Il Rifugio needs to be an advanced enough skier or snowboarder to ride down blue (intermediate) runs to get back to the base area.Il Rifugio translates in Italian as "The shelter."
COLORADO STATE
dallasexpress.com

Restaurant Chains Are Investing in Automation

Several fast-food and fast-casual restaurants are experimenting with robots to take the burden off some of their workers. For example, Chipotle Mexican Grill is testing whether a robot can make its tortilla chips in stores, according to NBC DFW. At Starbucks Investor Day in September 2022, the company announced it...
Mashed

The World's Rarest Chicken Could Cost You Thousands

People in the U.S. eat a lot of meat — more than 274 pounds per year on average. The most commonly consumed of those meats is not beef or pork like you might expect, but rather chicken. Americans gobbled down 96.4 pounds of broiler chickens per capita in 2020 (via Sentient Media). That might have something to do with its ubiquitous presence in our lives. According to the USDA, chicken has been the meat most available for U.S. consumption since 2010 when it overtook beef.

