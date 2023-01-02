Read full article on original website
Saddest Restaurant Closings of 2022
As if the pandemic wasn’t hard enough on small businesses, the country is now facing an unprecedented labor shortage, with over 10 million job openings and only six million unemployed workers to fill them. In addition, inflation, high fuel prices, and the rising cost of raw materials have posed insurmountable challenges to many independent businesses, […]
Thrillist
These 10 U.S. Restaurants Are Among the Best Pizzerias in the World
Take a pause on your ham and stuffing and Christmas cookie diet for some of the best pizza in the world. Travel site Big 7 Travel just released the latest edition of its annual ranking of the globe's best 'za joints and 10 US favorites made the list. While Big...
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Fast Food Chains Expected to Close in 2023
Some chains have decreased their restaurants by the thousands in the last five years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:QSRweb.com, RD.com, CNBC.com, Subway.com, Moneywise.com, Business Insider, PennLive.com, CNN.com, and Forbes.com.
National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2023
Some entries have been placed on previous trade lists for prior years but have survived. Still others have closed multiple locations and are striving to hang on. Several are expected to permanently close.
McDonald’s selling double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday, when you order food through the fast-food chain’s app. The burgers, which usually cost $2.89, will be 50 cents when you use the chain’s app and pick the order up. The offer is for a limited time at participating locations and is in effect as long as supplies last.
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in Florida
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular supermarket chain Publix opened another new store in Naples, Florida.
The Best Florida Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
If you want to hope on the road to Flavortown, Mashed mapped out every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Arizona, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Arizona featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
Thrillist
Rainforest Cafe and the Enduring Appeal of Experiential Chain Restaurants
In May 2022, two YouTubers crossed the country to take on a culinary quest for the ages. Eddy Burback and Ted Nivison planned to visit the 18 remaining Rainforest Cafes in the U.S. and Canada over the course of 21 days. Starting in California, they trek across the wide expanse of North America to sample the restaurant chain’s beef lava nachos and safari fries. The duo seem to have very different experiences: Burback appears downtrodden, disillusioned by his suburban, jungle-themed environs; while Nivison gleefully cavorts with the animatronic elephants and happily scarfs down his rasta pasta.
From the McRib to the Choco Taco, here are 6 foods we lost in 2022
2022 marked a return to the basics for many of America's largest food companies. That left some fan favorites in the garbage heap of history.
Allrecipes.com
Jollibee: The Filipino Fried Chicken Chain That's (Sorry) Better Than KFC
Remember the chicken sandwich wars a few years ago between Popeye's and Chick-fil-A? It was a sight for hungry eyes as people across the country flocked (pun intended) to Popeye's to try its new crispy chicken sandwich and compare it to the once-lone wolf in the chicken sandwich category. Well there might be a new contender for the best fast food fried chicken, and this contestant hails from the Philippines.
Pizza Hut Permanently Shuttering Dozens of Locations Yearly in the UK. Will the U.S. Follow?
The financially-beleaguered entity is facing international challenges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, YumBrands.com, DevonLive.com, ScrapeHero.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.
US fast food chain lodges plans to open first Scots restaurant at holiday park
A FAST food chain has lodged plans to open its first Scottish restaurant at a holiday park. American franchise Slim Chickens is hoping to build a new branch at Craig Tara Holiday Park, near Ayr. Plans have been submitted to South Ayrshire Council, with the firm hoping to change the...
Looking to dine at North America's highest-elevation restaurant?
A restaurant that boasts that it's located at the highest point in the continent is back open. Il Rifugio at the summit of Arapahoe Basin ski area first opened at the end of 2019 but a few months later it shut down due to the pandemic. This week you'll find the restaurant back open. It sits at an elevation of 12,400 feet. The restaurant serves up charcuterie boards with meats and cheeses from Colorado as well as soups, salads, flatbreads. It also has wine and beer pairings. The resort warns that anyone who treks up to the Il Rifugio needs to be an advanced enough skier or snowboarder to ride down blue (intermediate) runs to get back to the base area.Il Rifugio translates in Italian as "The shelter."
dallasexpress.com
Restaurant Chains Are Investing in Automation
Several fast-food and fast-casual restaurants are experimenting with robots to take the burden off some of their workers. For example, Chipotle Mexican Grill is testing whether a robot can make its tortilla chips in stores, according to NBC DFW. At Starbucks Investor Day in September 2022, the company announced it...
The World's Rarest Chicken Could Cost You Thousands
People in the U.S. eat a lot of meat — more than 274 pounds per year on average. The most commonly consumed of those meats is not beef or pork like you might expect, but rather chicken. Americans gobbled down 96.4 pounds of broiler chickens per capita in 2020 (via Sentient Media). That might have something to do with its ubiquitous presence in our lives. According to the USDA, chicken has been the meat most available for U.S. consumption since 2010 when it overtook beef.
Chain Restaurants in Florida Open on New Year's Day that Don't Require a Reservation
Photo byTriviaKing at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you're celebrating New Year's Eve late enough to ring in a new year, you may choose to sleep in a little on New Year's Day. As a result, the idea of cooking an elaborate meal on that day may not seem appealing.
