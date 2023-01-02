Read full article on original website
Binnington makes 36 saves, Blues edge Devils 5-3
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — With Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan O'Reilly and Torey Krug sidelined with injuries, St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube told his team people were going to have to step up. They have. Ivan Barbashev tied the game late in the second period and set up Brandon Saad’s...
Flyers net 5 goals in 2nd, beat Coyotes for 4th straight win
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes knows how much his late brother wanted him to one day make an All-Star team. After nine seasons, three teams and still playing with a heavy heart over the death of his brother, Jimmy, Hayes made this one for his family. Hayes scored one...
Frederic scores twice to propel Bruins past Kings 5-2
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a cross-country trip, the Boston Bruins followed up their win in the Winter Classic with another milestone victory. Trent Frederic scored twice in 34 seconds during the third period as the Bruins extended their point streak to 12 games and posted their 30th win of the season with a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.
Chytil scores twice, Rangers beat skidding Canadiens 4-1
MONTREAL (AP) — Filip Chytil had two goals and the New York Rangers scored three times in less than six minutes during the second period to beat the skidding Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider had a short-handed goal and defenseman Braden Schneider also scored for the...
McDavid reaches 500 assists, Oilers beat Islanders 4-2
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid set up power-play and short-handed goals in the first period to reach 500 career assists in the Edmonton Oilers' 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. McDavid reached 500 assists in 527 games. Only five players in NHL history have...
Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point...
Kraken beat Maple Leafs 5-1 for 3rd straight victory
TORONTO (AP) — Vince Dunn had a goal and two assists, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots and the Seattle Kraken beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. “We shot a lot of pucks tonight from all sorts of angles,” Dunn said. “That’s...
Crosby, Ovechkin among 1st round of NHL All-Star selections
NEW YORK (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin were among the first round of All-Star selections revealed by the NHL on Thursday night. Crosby, the longtime captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, was selected for his ninth All-Star Game and Ovechkin his 13th, a Washington Capitals record.
Saros makes Predators-record 64 saves, beats Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Nashville goalie Juuse Saros made a franchise-record 64 saves and Mark Jankowski scored 5:06 into the third period to give the Predators their first lead in a 5-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Saros matched the third-most saves in NHL history. Saros...
