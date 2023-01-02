ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

Adopted Metairie man finds 102-year-old birth mother in Wisconsin

News Channel 5 confirmed with a store associate on Thursday, Jan. 5, that the Alexandria location of Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing soon. The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday night on Interstate 49. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Updated:...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

La. State Police trooper fired for failing to report boat crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man. Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy