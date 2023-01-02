ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

WATCH: Alabama’s Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs declare for NFL draft

By Nicole Cook, Drew Taylor
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwUUU_0k10bqh500

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Three standout players from the University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team are hoping to take their talents to the NFL.

On Monday morning, head coach Nick Saban was joined by Bryce Young, Will Anderson and Jahmyr Gibbs in a press conference, where all three players announced they would declare themselves for the upcoming NFL draft.

“These past three years have been the best three years of my life,” said Anderson, a linebacker who made a huge impact on the defense this season and was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

Georgia woman has child snatched and then returned to her by police

Bryce Young, who won the Heisman in 2021, thanked Saban and the supporters for believing in him during his time at Alabama.

“Coming here was the best decision of my life,” Young said.

Runningback Jahmyr Gibbs came to Alabama this season after spending two years at Georgia Tech.

“Coming here was the best decision of my life,” Gibbs said.

The announcement comes at a time when the team just came back from the Sugar Bowl, where they defeated Kansas State 45-20.

